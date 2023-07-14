Sporting Kansas City looks to end road draw streak in game against Austin

Sporting Kansas City (6-10-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (8-9-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC +113, Sporting Kansas City +223, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City faces Austin after playing to a draw in three road games in a row.

Austin is 6-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin ranks 10th in the Western Conference giving up just 31 goals.

Sporting KC is 6-7-7 against conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 2-6 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has scored six goals with three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Alan Pulido has 10 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-2-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured), Alexander Ring (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured).

Sporting KC: William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.