Sporting Kansas City looks to end road draw streak in game against Austin

Sporting Kansas City (6-10-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (8-9-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC +113, Sporting Kansas City +223, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

Other news
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, bottom, blocks a goal attempt by Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Real Salt Lake’s road streak lives on in 2-2 draw with Sporting KC
Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio scored second-half goals as Real Salt Lake came from two scores down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, upping its unbeaten streak on the road to 11 in all competitions.
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps
Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Sporting Kansas City's Marinos Tzionis (77) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Luís Martins (14) chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Gauld’s late PK goal helps Whitecaps tie Sporting KC 1-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to rally the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
FC Dallas forward Jáder Obrian is chased by Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sallói, Kinda lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Dallas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda both had a goal and an assist to power Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas after a lengthy weather delay to begin the match on Wednesday night.

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City faces Austin after playing to a draw in three road games in a row.

Austin is 6-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin ranks 10th in the Western Conference giving up just 31 goals.

Sporting KC is 6-7-7 against conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 2-6 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has scored six goals with three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Alan Pulido has 10 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-2-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured), Alexander Ring (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured).

Sporting KC: William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

