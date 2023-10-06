Real Salt Lake hosts Sporting Kansas City after shutout win

Sporting Kansas City (10-14-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (13-11-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake -111, Sporting Kansas City +261, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 1-0, Real Salt Lake faces Sporting Kansas City.

RSL is 8-10-6 in conference play. Christian Arango paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. RSL has scored 43 goals.

Sporting KC is 10-10-7 against Western Conference teams. Sporting KC is ninth in the Western Conference with 42 goals led by Alan Pulido with 13.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has six goals and one assist for RSL. Anderson Julio has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Pulido has 13 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.