Sporting KC’s Brad Davis announces retirement from soccer

 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Brad Davis says he will retire from professional soccer after a 15-year career that included two MLS Cup titles and six All-Star selections.

The 34-year-old Davis has 60 goals and 132 assists in 419 games in Major League Soccer.

He announced his retirement Sunday.

Davis will be remembered primarily for 10 seasons with Houston, where he helped the Dynamo win MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007. He also led them to championship games in 2011 and 2012, and remains their career leader in starts, games played and assists.

Davis, who also played for the MetroStars and Dallas Burn, joined Sporting KC in January. He has three goals and two assists this season.