Sports
Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup.
- Celtics’ Brown ready for expectations that come with new deal, wants to use it to impact community
- Mexico City will host the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for an NBA regular-season game in November
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history
Australia has won the toss for the first time this series and opted to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes test against England.
Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes.”
Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan.
The St. Louis Cardinals, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.
The New York Mets open a four-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
The Chicago White Sox will try to end their five-game slide when they play the Cleveland Guardians.
The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.
Dallas faces the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 88-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Chicago hosts the Seattle Storm after Kahleah Copper scored 37 points in the Chicago Sky’s 107-95 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday. Athletics operations is on the agenda, raising speculation the school may leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12.
Pakistan is eyeing a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka as the visitors declared on 576 for five with a first-innings lead of 410 runs on day four of the second cricket test.
Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the major league-leading Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series.
Three Butler University women’s soccer players have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the team’s former athletic trainer sexually assaulted and groomed multiple players on the team.
Carlos Rodón earned his first victory in four starts with the New York Yankees, who got an offensive spark from Harrison Bader in beating the New York Mets 3-1 for a two-game split of their Subway Series.
Australia and New Zealand both will be without their regular captains when they meet for the first time this year in a Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test in Melbourne.
Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer to the opposite field with two outs in the seventh inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 J.T.
The Cleveland Guardians traded shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Wednesday to win two of three games.
Big 12 presidents and chancellors have voted unanimously to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the conference.
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1.
Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga has been arrested for allegedly failing to make child support payments.
Nolan Gorman hit two of St. Louis’ five home runs in the Cardinals’ 11-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 3-2 to win two of three games.
The athletics sanctioning organization that oversees most high school sports in Virginia is telling schools this week it has no immediate plans to change its regulations governing the participation of transgender athletes.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is ready to make a leap forward entering his second season of the NFL.
The Denver Broncos are in for a much tougher training camp under new head coach Sean Payton than they had a year ago under Nathaniel Hackett.
Florida State is entering a season of high expectations that the Seminoles are set to return to the national elite.