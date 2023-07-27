United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement
Sports
Don’t mess with Lindsey: US ekes out 1-1 draw in Women’s World Cup after Horan revenge goal
Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup.
 
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says
 
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James, at the ESPY awards July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Who is Bronny James? LeBron’s oldest son has carved his own basketball path
 
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice
 
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, smiles during batting practice as manager Aaron Boone stands by prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
 
What’s your game?
Women’s World Cup
China's Zhang Linyan, left, vies for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark, lacking Women’s World Cup experience, carries confidence into England match
 
MLB
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis (7) celebrates with Michael Conforto after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hits go-ahead 2-run homer in 6th, Giants beat Athletics 8-3
 
NFL
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signals during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
QB Matthew Stafford: Trade inquiries are “flattering, I guess,” but he plans to stick with Rams
 
Soccer
South Africa's Bongeka Gamede reacts after teammate Hildah Magaia scored their first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
South Africa puts its Women’s World Cup faith in star forward Hildah Magaia
 
Golf
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Monahan says PGA Tour won’t support proposed rollback of golf ball
 
NBA
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson drives with the ball during the NBA basketball team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. Williamson, his stepfather and his mother allegedly have failed to pay back $1.8 million of a $2 million loan from a California-based technology company. In a civil lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, Ankr PBC stated that it made the loan in September 2021 to Williamson and family members while in the midst of trying to establishing a marketing relationship with the Pelicans' All-Star power forward. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Pelicans star Zion Williamson, family sued for $1.8 million by tech company
 
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Collier’s double-double leads Lynx past Mystics 97-92
 
Tennis
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles during their round of sixteen match at the Hamburg Open tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)
Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg European Open
 
More news
Australia's captain Pat Cummins trains ahead of the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England
Australia has won the toss for the first time this series and opted to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes test against England.
 
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes.”
 
FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during his official unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr soccer club in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Cristian Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr will have its FIFA ban on registering new players lifted when it settles a debt with Leicester. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan
Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan.
 
Cardinals host the Cubs, aim to continue home win streak
The St. Louis Cardinals, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.
 
Mets host the Nationals in first of 4-game series
The New York Mets open a four-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
 
White Sox aim to end 5-game skid, play the Guardians
The Chicago White Sox will try to end their five-game slide when they play the Cleveland Guardians.
 
Angels play the Tigers leading series 1-0
The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.
 
Dallas hosts Washington following Ogunbowale’s 25-point outing
Dallas faces the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 88-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
 
Seattle visits Chicago following Copper’s 37-point performance
Chicago hosts the Seattle Storm after Kahleah Copper scored 37 points in the Chicago Sky’s 107-95 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
 
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Leaving the Pac-12? Colorado calls meeting, AP source says Big 12 has already voted to let Buffs in
The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday. Athletics operations is on the agenda, raising speculation the school may leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12.
 
Pakistan's Noman Ali is congratulated by his teammates for taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka during the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday, Jul. 27. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan declares on 576 for five with 410-run lead over Sri Lanka in 2nd test
Pakistan is eyeing a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka as the visitors declared on 576 for five with a first-innings lead of 410 runs on day four of the second cricket test.
 
Boston Red Sox's Adam Duvall celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring on his home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox beat the major league-leading Braves 5-3 for 2-game sweep
Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the major league-leading Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series.
 
3 Butler University soccer players file federal lawsuit alleging abuse by former trainer
Three Butler University women’s soccer players have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the team’s former athletic trainer sexually assaulted and groomed multiple players on the team.
 
New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon pitches to a New York Mets batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rodón and Bader lead the Yankees past the Mets 3-1 for a Subway Series split
Carlos Rodón earned his first victory in four starts with the New York Yankees, who got an offensive spark from Harrison Bader in beating the New York Mets 3-1 for a two-game split of their Subway Series.
 
Australia's Carter Gordon and Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez, left, compete for the ball during the Rugby Championship test match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Wallabies make 7 changes and All Blacks virtually unchanged for Rugby Championship test at MCG
Australia and New Zealand both will be without their regular captains when they meet for the first time this year in a Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test in Melbourne.
 
Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, center, gets escorted back to the dugout by manager Brandon Hayes, second from left, after arguing with umpire Dan Merzel, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Sosa homer gives Phillies a 6-4 win over the Orioles
Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer to the opposite field with two outs in the seventh inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 J.T.
 
Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey, right, steals second base as the throw gets past Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, on a throwing error by catcher Bo Naylor during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cleveland. Massey advanced to third. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians trade shortstop Amed Rosario to Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9M
The Cleveland Guardians traded shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs.
 
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Pirates hit three home runs to hold off Padres in 3-2 win
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Wednesday to win two of three games.
 
Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
Big 12 presidents and chancellors have voted unanimously to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the conference.
 
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Blue Jays channel ‘Ted Lasso’ in routing Dodgers 8-1 to take 2 of 3 from NL West leaders
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1.
 
Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga has been arrested for allegedly failing to make child support payments.
 
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) high fives Lars Nootbaar after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cardinals overpower Diamondbacks with 5 home runs in 11-7 victory
Nolan Gorman hit two of St. Louis’ five home runs in the Cardinals’ 11-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
 
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Choi, Reynolds, Santana homer to lead the Pirates to a 3-2 win over the Padres
Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 3-2 to win two of three games.
 
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about U.S.-Japan cooperation on economic issues, April 27, 2023, in Tokyo. The athletics sanctioning organization that oversees most high school sports in Virginia told schools on Monday, July 24, that it has no immediate plans to change its regulations governing the participation of transgender athletes following the recent rollout of new guidance from Youngkin's administration on policies for trans students. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Virginia athletics organization plans no changes to its policy for trans athletes
The athletics sanctioning organization that oversees most high school sports in Virginia is telling schools this week it has no immediate plans to change its regulations governing the participation of transgender athletes.
 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, center, is surrounded by media after arriving for the NFL football team's training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Kenny Pickett arrived for his second Steelers training camp with confidence ... and a foot massager
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is ready to make a leap forward entering his second season of the NFL.
 
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Broncos camp under Sean Payton has entirely different vibe from Nathaniel Hackett’s ‘Camp Cupcake’
The Denver Broncos are in for a much tougher training camp under new head coach Sean Payton than they had a year ago under Nathaniel Hackett.
 
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Florida State has a chance to return to elite status. The program’s history offers examples how
Florida State is entering a season of high expectations that the Seminoles are set to return to the national elite.
 