Sports

Aces win 5th straight by at least 15 points in 98-81 rout of Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 Saturday, the Aces’ WNBA record-tying fifth straight win by at least 15 points.

The Phoenix Mercury won five consecutive games by 15-plus points in 2014 and 2021 and the Seattle Storm accomplished the feat in 2020. The 2021 Mercury team lost in the Finals, the only team of the group that didn’t win the championship that season.

Wilson became just the third player in WNBA history to score at least 35 points, grab 10-plus rebounds and shoot 80% or better from the field.

Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (21-2).

Diamond Miller led Minnesota (10-13) with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10.

SUN 86, DREAM 78

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Dream.

Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream 82-71 on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.

Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-10) with 22 points but made just 5 of 18 from the field.