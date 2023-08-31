Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Claimed RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez and LHP Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Designated RHP Peyton Battenfield and C Eric Haase for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed CF Harrison Bader off waivers from the New York Yankees.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Kyle Lobstein to the active list Placed RHP Justin Alintoff on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Shane Buechele to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Trent Taylor. Placed OLs Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on injured reserve. Signed DLs Deslin Alexandre and Daniel hardy, OL Bill Murray and K John Parker Romo to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Demetric Felton to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Maurice Hurst II. Placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DL Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and OT Quin Bailey. Placed CB K’Waun Willians, S P.J. Locke and OT Alex Palczewski on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Daurice Fountain, QB David Blough and DE Raymond Johnson to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Mike Boone and LB Gary Littleton. Signed C/G Michael Deiter, G Dieter Eiselen and WR Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad. Placed P Cameron Johnston and C/G Juice Scruggs on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DT DaVon Hamilton and OL Cooper Hodges on injured reserve. Signed OL Blake Hance ad DE Angelo Blackson. Signed DLs Esezi Otomewo and Tommy Togiai, TE Josh Pederson and S Ayo Oyeloa to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Darren Hall and TEs Johnny Lumpkin and Jelani Woods to the practice squad. Released LB Donovan Mutin from the practice squad. Signed DE Jacob Martin.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Alex Erikson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Robert Jones, CB Jalen Ramsey and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve. Signed CBs Justin Bethel and Parry Nickerson and TE Tyler Kroft. Signed FB Alec Ingold to a three-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Nick Vigil and OLs Henry Boyd, Tyrese Robinson and Hakeem Adeniji to the practice squad. Signed TE T.J. Hockenson to a multi-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tyree Jackson, OL Jalen Mayfield, RB Taiwan Jones and WR Dennis Houston to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Xazavian Valladay, OL Jason Poe, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, S Tyreque Jones and DL Jalyn Holmes to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Thomas Booker, T Le’Raven Clark and CB Tiawan Mullen to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Desmond King. Signed OL Kellen Diesch, OL Joey Fisher, DB Josiah Scott and WR Simi Fehoko to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Matthew Wright and DLs Austin Bryant and Kerry Hyder Jr. Placed DL Robert Beal Jr. and WR Danny Gray on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Patrick Laird and DL Pat O’Connor to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Trevis Gipson.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed DE Efe Obada and DT Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve. Signed LB Jabril Cox to the practice squad. Re-signed C Tyler Larsen and DT Abdullah Anderson.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed D Bruninha through the 2025 season.