Domingo Germán of the Yankees throws first perfect game since 2012, 24th in big league history

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — but none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year.

He joined Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) as Yankees pitchers to throw perfect games. Larsen’s gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán (5-5) struck out nine of 27 batters against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors.

The 30-year-old right-hander, a seven-year veteran, had never thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected from a game in Toronto for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound.

In the ninth, Germán got Aledmys Díaz to ground out before Shea Lanegeliers flied out to short center field. Esteury Ruiz grounded out to third baseman Josh Donaldson to end it.

JP Sears (0-6) took the loss.

BRAVES 3, TWINS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and Atlanta won its fifth straight game, beating Minnesota for a series sweep.

Atlanta has won 21 of 25 to improve to an NL-leading 53-27. Kolby Allard, Kirby Yates (3-0), A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias combined on the four-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Iglesias earned his 13th save in 15 chances.

The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first against Kenta Maeda (1-5) when Ronald Acuña Jr. walked, stole second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Olson’s double. Olson homered off Jordan Balazovic in the eighth to make it 3-0.

GUARDIANS 14, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and Cleveland beat Kansas City, moving into first place in the AL Central despite a losing record.

Ramírez lined a first-pitch cutter from Austin Cox (0-1) into the left-field bullpen after Cox opened the third by allowing a single and two walks.

Josh Bell’s two-run blast, a 464-foot shot into the right-field fountains, gave Cleveland a 6-0 lead in the fifth. Bell added a two-run double in the sixth.

Cleveland (39-40) played its second straight game without ailing manager Terry Francona. Nick Sandlin (4-3), the first of four Guardians relievers, got four outs for the win.

RANGERS 10, TIGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and Texas beat Detroit.

Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran each had solo home runs and RBI singles.

Dunning (7-1) retired 17 straight batters between Zach McKinstry’s single to open the game and McKinstry’s two-out double in the sixth. With Dunning an out from a shutout, Andy Ibanez legged out an infield single, a call that stood following a Texas challenge, and Kerry Carpenter homered.

Joey Wentz (1-9) pitched through the Texas order three times in 4 2/3 innings. Wentz gave up six runs, four earned.

REDS 11, ORIOLES 7, 10 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning as Cincinnati beat Baltimore.

The NL Central-leading Reds won two of three games at Camden Yards, where they had not played since 2014.

Orioles rookie Jordan Westburg went 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the eighth and has five hits in his first three major league games. Adam Frazier followed with a two-out, two-run homer off Buck Farmer that tied it 7-all.

After Benson tripled and Friedl homered, Keegan Akin (2-2) threw a wild pitch that allowed another Cincinnati run to score in the 10th.

Alexis Díaz (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth and Fernando Cruz closed it out.

BREWERS 5, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs to lead Milwaukee past New York.

Hours earlier, Mets owner Steve Cohen said his team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race. The Mets (36-44) have lost 17 of 23.

Manager Buck Showalter was ejected after Yelich’s two-run single in the eighth inning,

Bryse Wilson (3-0) allowed two hits over 1 2/3 innings. Devin Williams earned his 15th save by striking out two in a perfect ninth.

Jesse Winker had a two-run double in the first, and Blake Perkins delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth off Grant Hartwig (0-1).

RAYS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay beat Arizona.

Tampa Bay trailed 2-0 entering the ninth, but Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco started the inning with singles off Scott McGough (0-6). Luke Raley’s single made it 2-1.

McGough retired two batters before Lowe’s double to the left-center gap.

Colin Poche (6-2) threw a scoreless eighth. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth for his ninth save.

PIRATES 7, PADRES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and Pittsburgh scored five times in the seventh to beat San Diego.

Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak.

Blake Snell (4-7) allowed Carlos Santana’s two-run homer in the first but did not give up another run in his six innings.

BLUE JAYS 6, GIANTS 1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit the first of four Toronto doubles in a five-run first inning against Logan Webb (7-7) and San Francisco’s 10-game road winning streak ended.

Reliever Bowden Francis (1-0) got his his first major league victory, allowing one run in four innings.

Giants right fielder Michael Conforto left after one inning because of a tight left hamstring.

ASTROS 10, CARDINALS 7

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat St. Louis.

Jose Abreu added a two-run homer for Houston, which had lost three of its previous four games. The Astros overcame a 7-5 deficit in the eighth. Altuve’s drive off Giovanny Gallegos (1-4) put the Astros ahead 8-7.

Seth Martinez (2-3) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Ryan Pressly finished for his 15th save.

Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan homered for the Cardinals.

ROCKIES 9, DODGERS 8

DENVER (AP) — Rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning and Colorado rallied past Los Angeles.

Tovar extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Jake Bird (2-1) pitched an inning and Justin Lawrence got four outs for his fifth save. The Rockies allowed eight walks and the Dodgers walked five.

Mookie Betts homered and Yonny Hernández drove in three runs for Los Angeles.

In the sixth, Victor González (2-3) loaded the bases with one out, Nick Robertson walked in a run and Tovar lined a double to the wall in center to drive in three. He then scored on Elías Díaz’s single.

NATIONALS 4, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Corbin tossed seven shutout innings and Washington jumped on Seattle starter Logan Gilbert for three first-inning runs.

The last-place Nationals took two of three against the Mariners after doing the same in San Diego last weekend.

For the first time in 17 starts this season, Corbin (5-9) didn’t allow an earned run — and his nine strikeouts were a season high. Amos Willingham gave up José Caballero’s homer in the eighth in his major league debut, and Hunter Harvey worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Jeimer Candelario had an RBI double and Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run single in the first against Gilbert (5-5).

MARLINS 6, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and Miami beat Boston after a rain delay.

Braxton Garrett (4-2) pitched five innings, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. The Marlins have won eight of his last nine starts, the last six in a row. A.J. Puk closed for his 12th save.

Garrett Cooper opened the second inning with a home run for Boston. Rafael Devers tied it in the fourth with his 19th homer, a two-out shot.

Boston’s Nick Pivetta (4-5) gave up back-to-back walks in the sixth before the game was delayed for 1 hour, 13 minutes. Josh Winckowski replaced Pivetta, struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and unleashed a wild pitch that allowed a run to score. Segura followed with his infield single.

PHILLIES 8, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and Philadelphia beat Chicago.

Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the second off Drew Smyly (7-5) after Sosa launched a two-run shot earlier in the inning. Castellanos also hustled out an RBI double and scored in a two-run fourth.

Philadelphia overcame a shaky start by Aaron Nola (7-5) to win for the 17th time in 22 games. Nola allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Chicago has lost three straight since winning nine of 10.

WHITE SOX 11, ANGELS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs, and Chicago broke out of an offensive slump to beat Los Angeles.

The White Sox scored in each of the first five innings to build a 9-2 lead. Chicago had 17 hits, including three apiece from Andrew Vaughn and Zach Remillard.

Luis Robert Jr. hit his 23rd homer of the season, connecting off Jaime Barria (2-3) in the first inning, and Eloy Jiménez also went deep. Lucas Giolito (6-5) struck out nine, going seven innings for the fourth time this season.

Brandon Drury and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Angels.

