Angels slug 3 solo home runs and beat the MLB-leading Braves 4-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Luis Rengifo, Randal Grichuk and Chad Wallach hit solo homers off Charlie Morton, Chase Silseth won his second straight start and the Los Angeles Angels cooled off the major league-leading Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 victory on Monday night.

Matt Olson’s NL-best 36th homer and major league-leading 89th RBI made it 2-1 in the fifth, helping the Braves join the 2019 Minnesota Twins as the only teams with 200 long balls before August. Atlanta began the game with 31 more homers than the Los Angeles Dodgers, the No. 2 team.

Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 3 and was robbed of a three-run homer by center fielder Michael Harris II in the ninth.

Silseth (3-1) started in place of Griffin Channing, who was scratched with what Channing described as “general soreness. Making his third major league start, Silseth gave up three hits and one run in five innings as the Angels won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Morton (10-9) lost his third straight start, allowing six hits and three runs in six innings.

REDS 6, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Will Benson each had two hits, and Cincinnati beat Chicago in the opener of a key four-game series between NL Central contenders.

After Andrew Abbott struggled, six Cincinnati relievers combined for 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Buck Farmer (3-4) got five outs for the win, and All-Star Alexis Díaz worked the ninth for his 32nd save in 33 opportunities.

Cincinnati (59-49) improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip. It also increased its lead in the division to 1 1/2 games over Milwaukee.

Dansby Swanson hit his 13th homer for third-place Chicago (53-53), and Yan Gomes had three of the team’s eight hits. But the Cubs were unable to overcome another shaky performance by Marcus Stroman (10-8).

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 3

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a sacrifice fly with the bases load in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Colorado past San Diego.

McMahon also homered and doubled, Elehuris Montero also had two hits and Brad Hand (3-1) got the win for Colorado. Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers made his season debut with a single in four at-bats as the designated hitter.

Trent Grisham hit a solo homer off Justin Lawrence with two outs in the ninth to tie it but San Diego failed to score in the 10th after loading the bases with no outs.

Colorado also loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning, and after a force play at home, McMahon lofted a ball to left off of Nick Martinez (4-4) and Brenton Doyle beat Juan Soto’s throw home to win it.

ASTROS 7, GUARDIANS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to put Houston on top after Noah Syndergaard exited his Cleveland debut with an injury.

J.P. France pitched seven strong innings for Houston, which moved within a half-game of idle AL West-leading Texas.

Cleveland fell one game under .500 and one game behind first-place Minnesota in the weak AL Central. Earlier Monday, the Guardians traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay for a minor league outfield prospect.

Syndergaard, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, had allowed just two hits and Cleveland was up 2-0 when Jeremy Peña hit a ball that bounced off the pitcher’s lower right leg. Syndergaard fielded the ball and got it to first for the out. But was lifted by manager Terry Francona.

France (7-3) yielded seven hits and two runs in seven innings for his fifth straight win. Eli Morgan (4-2) took the loss after replacing Syndergaard.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Taijuan Walker became the first 12-game winner in the major leagues, throwing 6 2/3 solid innings in Philadelphia’s win over Miami.

Walker (12-4) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out four to win his eighth decision.

Alec Bohm doubled, singled and had two walks and an RBI for the Phillies (57-49), who moved a half game ahead of the Marlins for the third NL wild-card spot.

Miami’s Luis Arraez had three singles and increased his major league-leading batting average to .381. Jorge Soler ended a 12-game homerless drought with a two-run shot for the Marlins. Tanner Scott (4-4) took the loss.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Austin Hays made a lunging, game-saving catch of Whit Merrifield’s liner in the ninth inning, and AL-best Baltimore remained unbeaten at Toronto this season.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista walked two with one out in the ninth before Merrifield lined a 99 mph fastball to left-center. Left fielder Hays sprinted toward the ball, left his feet and grabbed it just before he hit the turf. Bautista then struck out Santiago Espinal to complete the five-out save, his 29th in 34 opportunities.

Gunnar Henderson homered for Baltimore, which swept a three-game series at third-place Toronto in May. Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Orioles maintained their 1 1/2-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Kyle Gibson (10-6) allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings to win for the first time in four starts.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (10-6) took his first loss since June 13 at Baltimore, allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings.

RAYS 5, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Glasnow pitched seven strong innings and Tampa Bay hit four early homers off spot starter Jhony Brito to beat New York.

Brandon Lowe launched a two-run drive in the first and Wander Franco added a solo shot in the third before Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe went back-to-back in the fourth.

Glasnow (5-3) allowed three hits and struck out eight for Tampa Bay, which is behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East and leading the wild-card standings. Robert Stephenson and Pete Fairbanks finished the three-hitter.

Brito (4-5) was called up from the minors earlier in the day to start in place of Domingo Germán, who was scratched because of discomfort in his armpit that prevented him from playing catch Sunday. Germán entered out of the bullpen in the fifth and worked five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Jake Bauers homered in the second for the last-place Yankees (55-51).

NATIONALS 5, BREWERS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses homered and drove in three runs, and Washington handed Milwaukee its fourth straight loss.

Lane Thomas had a pair of RBI singles for Washington, which has won seven of 11 overall and eight of its last nine at home.

Joey Wiemer homered for the Brewers, who are chasing first-place Cincinnati in the NL Central.

Jordan Weems (2-0) recorded the final out of the seventh and earned the win. Kyle Finnegan picked up his 15th save.

Washington went ahead in the seventh with three runs against Elvis Peguero (2-4).

DIAMONDBACKS 4, GIANTS 3, 11 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a tiebreaking double to the warning track in right-center with none out in the 11th inning and Arizona denied San Francisco a third straight walk-off win.

Taylor Rogers (5-4) gave up Marte’s hit to score Geraldo Perdomo, who began the inning on second base.

Emmanuel Rivera hit a go-ahead single in the 10th only for the Giants to even it in the bottom half when Kevin Ginkel (5-0) threw a wild pitch that scored Brandon Crawford for the tying run. Ginkel recovered for the win.

Scott McGough finished and earned his ninth save for the D-backs, who had lost three of four and eight of 10.

Wilmer Flores homered in the third for San Francisco, which dropped to 4-2 in its season-high nine-game homestand after a six-game losing streak to end the last road trip.

MARINERS 6, RED SOX 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit two solo homers off Nick Pivetta, Julio Rodríguez added a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning, and Seattle moved a season-best four games over .500 with a win over Boston.

Seattle (55-51) concluded its most successful month of the season, going 17-9 in July and inched closer in the AL West and wild-card races.

Raleigh’s two homers were the only mistakes by Pivetta (7-6), who pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowed five hits and struck out 10.

Boston lost its third straight and has scored three runs or less in four straight games.

Matt Brash (6-3), one of five relievers used by the Mariners, picked up the win.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb