Sean Murphy homers as MLB-best Braves edge AL-best Rays, 2-1

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., center, celebrates with Ozzie Albies, left, and Orlando Arcia after the team's 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., center, celebrates with Ozzie Albies, left, and Orlando Arcia after the team’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

By The Associated Press
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

With right-hander Charlie Morton (9-6) pitching into the seventh inning and Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the Braves won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve baseball’s best mark to 59-28.

The AL-best Rays (57-34) lost their season-high sixth straight despite holding the Braves to two hits. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (2-3) left in the sixth inning with what the team described as cramping.

Wander Franco homered off Morton in the first and Murphy went deep for Atlanta in the fourth.

Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his 16th save in 18 opportunities.

CUBS 3, YANKEES 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Jameson Taillon made a triumphant return to Yankee Stadium, allowing one hit in eight innings to outpitch Carlos Rodón in the All-Star’s injury-delayed Yankees debut as Chicago got its first-ever victory in the Bronx.

Taillon (3-6) limited New York to one single and a pair of walks. The former Yankee struck out four, set his season high for innings and didn’t allow a runner past first base in his first victory since June 13.

Cody Bellinger hit his ninth home run for the Cubs, who had been 0-12 at Yankee Stadium old and new.

Adbert Alzolay finished a two-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances.

Rodón (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

BLUE JAYS 12, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Alek Manoah worked six solid innings in his first start since being recalled from the minors and Toronto beat Detroit.

Whit Merrifield homered and drove in four runs for the Blue Jays.

Manoah (2-7) won for the first time since April 5, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out eight without walking a batter while ending an 11-start winless streak.

Alex Faedo (1-5) allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his return from a finger injury.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Cristian Pache hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as Philadelphia rallied past Miami.

The Phillies tied a franchise record set in 1976 with their 13th straight road victory.

Miami had a 3-1 lead entering the ninth before J.T. Realmuto hit a leadoff single against reliever A.J. Puk (4-3) and advanced on a wild pitch. Alec Bohm hit a one-out double that scored Realmuto. Puk struck out pinch-hitter Josh Harrison but then gave up Pache’s drive.

Jeff Hoffman (2-1) worked two innings of relief and Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14 save.

MLB batting leader Luis Arraez had a two-out single in the seventh and his average is .386.

GUARDIANS 3, ROYALS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale (3-2) struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run homer off Daniel Lynch (2-4) as Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Civale allowed two hits and did not walk a batter while throwing 100 pitches, 70 for strikes. Trevor Stephan worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase picked up his 25th save, wrapping up the two-hitter that lasted 1 hour, 51 minutes, the shortest nine-inning game in the history of Progressive Field.

Cleveland (44-44) won its second straight and improved to .500 for the first time since April 28, when it was 13-13.

RANGERS 7, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adolis García and Corey Seager homered, rookie Cody Bradford earned his first major league victory, and Texas beat Washington.

Texas is assured of entering the All-Star break with at least a share of the AL West lead.

Joey Meneses hit two homers for last-place Washington, which has lost five in a row and has dropped 15 of 16 at Nationals Park since June 3.

Bradford (1-1) worked five innings and allowed Meneses’ homer in the first. Trevor Williams (5-5) took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings.

RED SOX 7, ATHLETICS 2

BOSTON (AP) -- Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list, leading Boston past Oakland.

Nick Pivetta (5-5) struck out eight and allowed four hits and a walk in five innings.

Sam Long (0-1) was lifted after allowing the first three baserunners to reach in the second.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports