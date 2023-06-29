New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sports

Delle Donne, Atkins help Mystics cruise past Dream, 109-86

By The Associated Press
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 19 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 109-86 on Wednesday night.

Washington outscored Atlanta 35-13 in the second quarter and topped 100 points for the first time this season.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points, Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Brittney Sykes had 12 points and 10 assists for the Mystics (9-5).

Cheyenne Parker had 23 points and eight rebounds and Allisha Gray added 17 points for Atlanta (5-8).

SKY 80, SPARKS 63

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Chicago beat Los Angeles to snap a six-game skid.

Marina Mabrey added 13 points and Dana Evans had 11 for Chicago (6-9).

Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-8), which was 22 of 63 (35%) from the field with 16 turnovers.

