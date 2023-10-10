AUTO RACING: Verstappen wins 3rd straight F1 title; Allmendinger knocks out Busch, Keselowski

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

South Point 400

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting fifth.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger led a race-best 46 laps, including the last 33, on The Roval at Charlotte to win for the third time in his career in NASCAR’s top series.

Fast facts: All three of Allmendinger’s Cup Series wins have come on road courses. ... Two-time champion Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) was eliminated from the playoffs along with Ross Chastain, last year’s title runner-up, 2012 champion Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace. ... The eight remaining are William Byron, who finished second, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, 2021 champion Kyle Larson and 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. ... Byron leads Truex by five points, Hamlin by nine and Larson by 17. The second four in the standings with four races remaining are all within 10 points of the top four.

Next race: Oct. 22, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 302

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:05 p.m., and qualifying, 7:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 201 laps, 302 miles.

Last year: Josh Berry won after starting 12th.

Last race: Sam Mayer rallied from the verge of elimination into the next round of the playoffs with a dominating win on The Roval at Charlotte.

Fast facts: Mayer was last among the 12 drivers contending for spots in the round of eight at the start of the race. He led 51 of the 67 laps in his third career victory, all this season and all on road courses. ... Defending series champion Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman, Berry and Jeb Burton were eliminated from the playoffs. ... Mayer is joined by Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith in the round of eight.

Next race: Oct. 21, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: 2018 series champion Brett Moffitt turned his first race of the season in the series into his first superspeedway victory, prevailing in a three-wide overtime battle to win at Talladega. Corey Heim is the only driver to have secured a spot in the championship finale with one race remaining for the seven other contenders.

Next race: Oct. 21, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen clinched his third consecutive season championship with a second-place finish in the sprint race, then won in Qatar for his 14th victory in 17 races this season. He and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez have combined to win 16 times.

Next race: Oct. 22, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Laguna Seca, his third win of the season, all in the last four races. The six-time champion gave Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish in the standings. A week earlier, teammate Alex Palou became the first driver in 18 years to clinch the title before the final race of the season.

Next race: 2024 season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Clay Millican won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Next race: Oct. 12-15, Ennis, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Oct. 13, Wichita, Kansas, and Oct. 14, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

