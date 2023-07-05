FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Prigozhin and Putin met
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Biden, King Charles talk climate during UK visit
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
MLB draft
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
Sports

This Date in Baseball - David Ortiz becomes baseball’s career leader in hits as a designated hitter

By The Associated Press
 
July 10

1917 — Ray Caldwell of New York pitched 9 2-3 innings of no-hit relief as the Yankees beat the Browns 7-5 in 17 innings in St. Louis.

1932 — The Philadelphia A’s defeated Cleveland 18-17 in an 18-inning game in which John Burnett of the Indians had a record nine hits. Jimmie Foxx collected 16 total bases, and Eddie Rommell of the A’s pitched 17 innings in relief for the win, despite giving up 29 hits and 14 runs.

Other news
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Tigers still waiting for high draft picks to lead to victories
The Detroit Tigers just picked in the top five of the draft for the fifth time in six years. A couple years ago, the Tigers went 77-85 and looked like they were on the rise.
FILE - A radar device is mounted on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa., July 10, 2019. Major League Baseball started experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 and used the computer at Low-A in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
What is a strike in baseball? Robots, rule book and umpires view it differently
The education of robot umpires has been complicated by an open secret in baseball for the past 150 years: The strike zone called on the field doesn’t match the one mapped out in the rule book.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.
FILE - Dillon Lawson, of the New York Yankees baseball team, poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023. Lawson was fired by the Yankees after a loss Sunday, July 9, 2023, to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Yankees fire hitting coach Dillion Lawson in 1st midseason change under GM Brian Cashman
Hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired by the New York Yankees after a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner.

1934 — Carl Hubbell struck out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in succession, but the AL came back to win the All-Star game 9-7 at the Polo Grounds as Mel Harder gave up one hit in the last five innings.

1936 — Philadelphia’s Chuck Klein hit four home runs in a 9-6 10-inning victory over the Pirates, and it wasn’t in the cozy Baker Bowl. He hit them in Pittsburgh’s spacious Forbes Field, including the game-winning three-run shot in the 10th off Bill Swift. Klein almost homered in the second inning when he sent Pirates outfielder Paul Waner to the wall in right to haul in a long fly ball.

1947 — Don Black of the Cleveland Indians pitched a 3-0 no-hitter over the Philadelphia A’s in the first game of a twin bill.

1951 — The NL hit four homers en route to an 8-3 triumph at Detroit, giving the league consecutive All-Star victories for the first time.

1968 — The American League and National League agreed to split into two divisions in 1969. The twelve teams in each league will be divided and play a best-of-five games League Championship Series to determine the pennant winner.

1982 — Larry Parrish of the Texas Rangers hit his third grand slam in seven days, off Milt Wilcox in the first game of a doubleheader against Detroit. The Rangers beat the Tigers 6-5. Parrish had hit his first on July 4 and his second on July 7.

2001 — Cal Ripken upstaged every big name in the ballpark, hitting a home run and winning the MVP award in his final All-Star appearance to lead the American League over the Nationals 4-1. Derek Jeter and Magglio Ordonez connected for consecutive home runs as the AL won its fifth in a row.

2007 — Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki went 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run to lead the American League to a 5-4 victory over the National League in the All-Star game.

2009 — Jonathan Sanchez pitched the majors’ first no-hitter of the season, recording a career-high 11 strikeouts in San Francisco’s 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres. The only runner the Padres managed came on an error by third baseman Juan Uribe in the eighth.

2012 — San Francisco’s Melky Cabrera and Pablo Sandoval keyed a five-run blitz against Justin Verlander in the first inning that powered the NL to an 8-0 romp over the American League in the All-Star game.

2013 — David Ortiz doubled in his first at-bat to become baseball’s career leader in hits as a designated hitter and hit a two-run homer an inning later, leading Boston Red Sox to an 11-4 victory over Seattle. Ortiz entered the night tied with Harold Baines for the most hits as a DH.

2014 — Derek Jeter, playing his final regular-season game in Cleveland, went 2 for 4 in the 1,000th multi-hit game of his career. Cleveland scored nine runs in its last two innings at bat to rally past New York with a 9-3 win.

2019 — The independent Atlantic League introduces a “robot umpire” to call balls and strikes at its annual all-star game in York, PA.

2022 — In the 8th inning of their game against the White Sox, Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman drops a routine fly ball hit by Luis Robert and is charged with his first error since June 13, 2018, ending the longest errorless streak by any player at any position in major league history after 440 games. Worse, the error proves costly as Robert later comes around to score the winning run in a 4 - 2 ChiSox win.

