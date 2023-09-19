This Date in Baseball - Aaron Judge becomes the sixth player in MLB history to have a 60 HR season

Sept. 20

1902 — Chicago’s Jim Callaghan tossed the White Sox’s first no-hitter, beating Detroit 2-0.

1907 — Pittsburgh’s Nicholas Maddox became the first Pirates pitcher to throw a no-hitter by defeating the Brooklyn Superbas, 2-1, at Exposition Park. Pirates player-manager Fred Clarke had the only two hits of the game, both off Elmer Stricklett. All three runs in the game were unearned. Brooklyn scored its run in the fourth, thanks to errors by Maddox and shortstop Honus Wagner. Maddox made a high throw over first baseman Harry Swacina’s head, allowing Emil Batch to reach base. Batch scored when Wagner threw away Al Burch’s ground ball.

1908 — Frank Smith of the Chicago White Sox threw his second career no-hitter for a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics.

1912 — The Detroit Tigers snapped Joe Wood’s 16-game win streak with a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

1924 — Grover Cleveland Alexander won his 300th game as the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Giants 7-3 in 12 innings.

1958 — Hoyt Wilhelm of the Baltimore Orioles pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against the New York Yankees at Memorial Stadium, with the only run coming on a home run by Gus Triandos.

1968 — Mickey Mantle hit his last home run in the major leagues, a solo shot against Boston’s Jim Lonborg. Mantle had 536 homers.

1969 — Bob Moose of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitched a 4-0 no-hitter against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium.

1988 — Wade Boggs became the first player this century to get 200 hits in six consecutive seasons as the Boston Red Sox pounded Toronto 13-2. Boggs also joined Lou Gehrig as the only players to get 200 hits and 100 walks in three consecutive years.

1992 — Philadelphia second baseman Mickey Morandini made the first unassisted triple play in the National League in 65 years, the ninth in major league history, in the Phillies’ 3-2, 13-inning loss to Pittsburgh.

1998 — Cal Ripken took himself out of the starting lineup and did not play in the Baltimore Orioles’ loss to the New York Yankees, ending his consecutive-game streak at 2,632 games. After nearly 16 years, Ripken said he decided the time was right to end the streak, which began on May 30, 1982.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez recorded his 60th save in Los Angeles’ 7-3 victory over Texas.

2012 — The Washington Nationals brought postseason baseball back to the nation’s capital for the first time since 1933, earning a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The city of Washington was last in the postseason 79 years ago, when player-manager Joe Cronin and the Senators lost to the New York Giants in five games in the World Series.

2013 — Alex Rodriguez set a major league record with his 24th career grand slam, passing Lou Gehrig with a tiebreaking shot in the seventh inning that sent New York Yankees to a 5-1 victory over San Francisco.

2017 — Chris Sale struck out 13 to become the first AL pitcher in 18 years to reach the 300 mark, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-0.

2018 — Justin Smoak homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 9-8 comeback victory over Tampa Bay. Trailing 8-2 to begin the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Jays roared back. Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI double and Danny Jansen chased Jamie Schultz with a three-run homer. Sergio Romo came on and struck out Richard Urena, but pinch hitter Kendrys Morales reached on a bloop single and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it with a two-run homer to left. Smoak followed with a first pitch drive to right, Toronto’s fourth homer of the game.

2021 — Jon Lester, St. Louis Cardinals, records his 200th win of his career with a 5-2 win over the Brewers.

2022 — Aaron Judge becomes just the sixth player in major league history to have a 60-homer season as he belts one in the 9th inning of a 9 - 8 Yankees win over Pittsburgh.

