This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

Sept. 5

1908 — Brooklyn’s Nap Rucker pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against Boston. Rucker struck out 14 and walked none.

1918 — Babe Ruth pitched a six-hitter for the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in the opening game of the World Series. The Series was started early because of World War I.

1954 — Roswell’s Joe Bauman of the Longhorn League hit three home runs to give him 72 for the season. Bauman never made it to the majors.

1955 — Brooklyn pitcher Don Newcombe connected for his seventh homer of the season for a National League record for home runs by a pitcher. The Dodgers, behind Newcombe’s power and 20th win, defeated the Phillies 11-4.

1971 — J.R. Richard tied Karl Spooner’s major league record by striking out 15 San Francisco Giants in his first major league game as the Houston Astros beat the Giants.

1982 — Roy Smalley hit a pair of three-run homers, one from each side of the plate, as the Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 18-7.

1998 — Mark McGwire became the third player in baseball history to reach 60 home runs, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. He joined Babe Ruth and Roger Maris with 60 homers in a single season.

2002 — Alex Rodriguez became the fifth player in major league history to record successive 50-homer seasons, hitting two in Texas’ 11-2 rout of Baltimore. Rodriguez, who hit 52 homers last season, joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Ken Griffey Jr.

2003 — Mike Maroth became the first major league pitcher in 23 years to lose 20 games in a season when Detroit lost to Toronto 8-6. Maroth (6-20) allowed eight runs and nine hits in three-plus innings. Oakland’s Brian Kingman went 8-20 in 1980.

2009 — Pittsburgh’s Ross Ohlendorf became the 40th major league pitcher to strike out the side on nine pitches in an inning, but didn’t figure in the decision as the Pirates lost 2-1 to St. Louis in 10 innings.

2018 — Shohei Ohtani homered twice during a huge night at the plate after getting bad news about his pitching arm, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-3. Perhaps headed for Tommy John surgery, the two-way rookie sensation went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, four runs and a stolen base to power the Angels. Ohtani’s homers were towering drives into the right-field seats. With his second two-homer game, the designated hitter tied Kenji Johjima’s 2006 major league record of 18 homers by a Japanese rookie.

2018 — Brandon Phillips hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning, highlighting his long-awaited season debut and capping the biggest comeback by the Boston Red Sox this year for a 9-8 win over the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox overcame a late six-run deficit to sweep the three-game series between division leaders.

_____

Sept. 6

1905 — Frank Smith of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers in a 15-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. The score is the most lopsided margin of victory for a no-hitter in AL history.

1912 — Smokey Joe Wood of the Red Sox, on his way to a 34-win season, beat Washington’s Walter Johnson 1-0 at Boston. The victory was Wood’s 14th consecutive, two shy of Johnson’s AL record of 16 straight.

1924 — Urban Shocker of the St. Louis Browns pitched two complete games against the Chicago White Sox and won both, 6-2.

1943 — At 16 years, eight months and five days, Philadelphia A’s pitcher Carl Scheib became the youngest player to appear in an American League game.

1976 — Los Angeles catcher Steve Yeager was seriously injured when the jagged end of a broken bat struck him in the throat while he was waiting in the on-deck circle.

1981 — Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 to tie a National League record of seven shutouts by a rookie pitcher.

1995 — Cal Ripken played in his 2,131st consecutive major league game to surpass Lou Gehrig’s 56-year record. Ripken received a 22-minute standing ovation and went 2-for-4, including a homer, in Baltimore’s 4-2 win over California.

1996 — Eddie Murray hit his 500th home run, joining Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Willie Mays with at least 3,000 hits and 500 homers. Murray homered off Felipe Lira in the seventh inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 5-4, 12-inning loss to Detroit.

2000 — Scott Sheldon of the Texas Rangers became the third player to play all nine positions in one game when he did it in a 13-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Sheldon joined Bert Campaneris (Sept. 8, 1965) and Cesar Tovar (Sept. 22, 1968) as true utility players.

2002 — The Oakland Athletics’ 20-game winning streak was snapped as Brad Radke pitched the Minnesota Twins to a 6-0 victory at the Metrodome.

2006 — Anibal Sanchez, a 22-year-old rookie, threw a no-hitter in his 13th career start to end the longest no-hit gap in major league history as Florida beat Arizona 2-0.

2009 — Ichiro Suzuki got his 2,000th hit in the majors. He became the second-fastest player to reach the mark, doing it in 1,402 games; Al Simmons did it in 1,390. The 35-year-old Suzuki also got 1,278 hits while playing in Japan.

2013 — Yusmeiro Petit’s bid for a perfect game was broken up by Eric Chavez’s two-out single in the ninth inning. The right-hander got the next batter to close out the San Francisco Giants’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2013 — Mike Napoli hit a tying grand slam in the seventh, Shane Victorino had a go-ahead homer one inning later and the Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 12-8. One night earlier, the Yankees took an 8-7 lead with a six-run seventh — only to lose 9-8 in 10 innings on Victorino’s tiebreaking single. New York lost consecutive games when scoring at least eight runs for the first time since September 1949. The last time it happened with both games at home was 1911 against Cleveland.

2016 — The Twins lose again, 10 - 3, to the Royals, but Brian Dozier is red hot. He homers in his fifth straight game, tying a team record, and now has 39, tying the American League record for a second baseman set by Alfonso Soriano. Dozier has hit 25 homers since the All-Star break, but the Twins have won only two of their last 17 games and have the worst record in the majors.

2020 — Hall of FamerLou Brock, who held the career and single-season stolen bases records before they were broken by Rickey Henderson, and a member of the 3,000 hit club, passes away at age 81.

_____

Sept. 7

1908 — Walter Johnson pitched his third consecutive shutout in four days with a 4-0, two-hit victory over the New York Highlanders.

1911 — Rookie Grover Alexander of the Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 thriller from 44-year-old Cy Young, who was closing out his career with the Boston Braves.

1914 — The Boston Braves had to move its home games to Fenway Park because Braves Field was not big enough to handle the crowds. The “Miracle Braves” played the rest of their home games and the World Series games at the home of the Red Sox.

1923 — Howard Ehmke of the Boston Red Sox tossed a 4-0, no-hit victory over the Philadelphia Athletics. Philadelphia’s Slim Harriss hit a ball to the wall for a double, but was called out for missing first base, preserving the no-hitter.

1962 — Maury Wills of Los Angeles stole four bases and set a National League record with a total of 82 for the season. The Dodgers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1.

1975 — The Cincinnati Reds, leading by 20 1/2 games, clinched the National League West flag with an 8-4 win over the San Franciso Giants. It was the earliest clinching date in league history.

1984 — Dwight Gooden of the Mets struck out Ron Cey of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning for No. 228 to set a National League record for a rookie. Gooden passed Grover Cleveland Alexander, who set the mark with 227 in 1911. New York coasted to a 10-0 victory behind Gooden’s one-hitter.

1993 — Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals had the greatest game at the plate in major league history in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Cincinnati. In the 15-2 win, Whiten hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs to become the only player to accomplish both feats in one game.

2007 — Curtis Granderson hit his 20th home run in Detroit’s 6-1 win over Seattle, making him only the sixth major league player since 1900 with at least 20 home runs, 20 doubles and 20 triples in one season.

2007 — Colorado used nine relievers after starter Elmer Dessens left with a strained left hamstring in the third inning of a 10-4 win over San Diego. The 10 total pitchers was a National League record for a nine-inning game.

2013 — Mike Napoli hit two home runs, Jonny Gomes and prized rookie Xander Bogaerts also connected, and the Boston Red Sox kept up their dizzying scoring spree at Yankee Stadium, bashing New York 13-9. The AL East leaders became the first visiting team in more than a century to score at least nine runs on three straight days against the Yankees. The last time it happened, they weren’t called the Yankees — Boston did it in 1912 to the Highlanders at Hilltop Park.

2017 — The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber. Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002.

2019 — Pitcher Michael Pineda of the Twins receives a 60-game suspension for testing positive for a PED, dealing a major blow to his team’s postseason hopes, as he was one of their most consistent starting pitchers, going 11-5 on the year.

_____