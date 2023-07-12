FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Music Television removed Aldean's music video for the newly released single “Try That in a Small Town." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Sports

This Date in Baseball - Hank Aaron hits his 755th and final home run of his career

By The Associated Press
 
Share

July 20

1906 — Malcolm Eason of Brooklyn pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

1925 — Brooklyn’s Dazzy Vance struck out 17 batters as the Dodgers tripped the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings.

1933 — Babe Herman hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to pace the Chicago Cubs in a 10-1 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field.

1941 — New York’s Joe DiMaggio had three doubles and a homer in a 12-6, 17-inning Yankee victory over the Tigers in Detroit.

1958 — Jim Bunning of the Detroit Tigers threw a no-hitter, beating the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

1970 — Bill Singer of the Dodgers pitched a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies for a 5-0 victory in front of 12,454 at Los Angeles.

1973 — Wilbur Wood of the Chicago White Sox lost both ends of a doubleheader to the New York Yankees, 12-2 and 7-0.

1976 — Hank Aaron hit the 755th and final home run of his career to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over California.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez became the fastest pitcher to 40 saves in big league history when he closed out the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-3 victory over Boston. Rodriguez, who struck out the side in the ninth inning, reached 40 saves in 98 games — 10 faster than John Smoltz did five years ago.

2009 — Matt Holliday homered twice, including a tying grand slam in the seventh inning, and Jack Cust followed with another shot, helping the Athletics rally from a 10-run deficit — the largest comeback in Oakland history — and beat the Minnesota Twins 14-13.

2013 — The Seattle Mariners manage only one hit but manage to beat the Astros 4-2.

2015 — Women’s baseball is played in The Pan American Games for the first time.

2017 — Matt Carpenter hits three home runs and two doubles as the Cardinals defeat the Cubs 17-5.

2021 — The Oakland, CA City Council votes to approve a non-binding term sheet for the Oakland Athletics′ ballpark project at Howard Terminal. A negative vote would have almost certainly meant the departure in short order of the team from what has been its home city for over half a century, but even with the positive vote, relocation could still happen. team President Dave Kaval having stated earlier that the A’s were not satisfied with the terms proposed for the vote. At issue is the A’s wish to see the city invest up to $855 million in public funds for land development around the project, something that may prove impossible in the current pandemic environment.

