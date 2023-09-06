Pirates’ 7th-inning rally lifts Pittsburgh over Brewers 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Ji Hwan Bae’s first career triple highlighted a seventh-inning rally as the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday.

Jason Delay reached with one out in the seventh on a line drive off the right foot of Milwaukee reliever Elvis Peguero (4-5). The speedy Bae then laced a ball to the gap in right-center to put Pittsburgh in front. Bae scored on Miguel Andujar’s pinch-hit single as the Pirates won for the seventh time in nine games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his 13th home run for Pittsburgh. Jack Suwinski and Josh Palacios tied the game with back-to-back RBIs in the sixth. Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3) earned the win and David Bednar worked around a leadoff single by Andruw Monasterio in the ninth while earning his 33rd save.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer off opener Colin Selby in the first, but the NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the fifth time in eight games since a nine-game winning streak gave them a little breathing room over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta’s bid to win his sixth straight start ended in the sixth. Peralta gave up three runs and four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

ATHLETICS 5, BLUE JAYS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Carlos Pérez broke out of a lengthy batting slump with a two-run homer off Hyun Jin Ryu and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep by beating Toronto.

The 36-year-old Ryu (3-2) threw 77 pitches in his seventh start after beginning the season in the minors. That’s one more start than Ryu had in 2022, when his season was cut short in June due to Tommy John surgery. He allowed five hits and had five strikeouts with one walk.

Kevin Smith, called up from the minors before the game, added a three-run homer for the A’s. JP Sears (4-11) earned his first win since July 28. Dany Jimenez picked up his 18th save.

Davis Schneider homered for Toronto. The Blue Jays started the day with a half-game lead over the Rangers for the third AL wild-card spot.

PHILLIES 5, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit another eye-popping home run at Petco Park — this one a 465-foot leadoff shot almost halfway up the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall — and Zack Wheeler and three relievers combined to hold San Diego’s high-priced offense to three hits.

Schwarber drove a 2-1 pitch from Michael Wacha for his 41st overall and 10th leadoff homer of the season, breaking Jimmy Rollins’ franchise record of nine in 2007.

J.T. Realmuto also homered and Bryce Harper hit a two-run double to end an 0-for-20 skid. That was more than enough to back Wheeler (11-6), who held the Padres’ wildly inconsistent offense to one hit in six innings while striking out seven and walking two.

Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman and former Padres reliever Matt Strahm finished the combined three-hitter. Strahm allowed two hits in the ninth, including Garrett Cooper’s RBI single.

Wacha (11-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings, struck out six and walked three.

CUBS 8, GIANTS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and Chicago earned its fourth consecutive win.

Suzuki, Bellinger and Ian Happ each had two hits as Chicago completed a three-game series sweep to move a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. The Cubs also moved within 1 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Chicago left-hander Jordan Wicks improved to 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his first three big league starts. He permitted two runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Thairo Estrada, Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt and Paul DeJong each had two hits for San Francisco. Alex Wood (5-5) was tagged for five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

San Francisco scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh. Schmitt hit an RBI double, and Joey Bart had a sacrifice fly.

GUARDIANS 2, TWINS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Gavin Williams and four relievers cooled off Minnesota’s offense and Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.

Minnesota still leads second-place Cleveland by six games in the AL Central with 22 games left.

Williams (2-5) didn’t allow a hit until Andrew Stevenson’s RBI single in the fifth. He walked four and struck out four. Sam Hentges, Reynaldo López, Nick Sandlin and Emmanuel Clase each worked a scoreless inning. Clase retired all three hitters he faced in the ninth for his 38th save in 47 chances.

Twins starter Joe Ryan (10-9) made his third start since being on the 15-day injured list with a strained groin. The right-hander allowed two runs in four innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, ROCKIES 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Alek Thomas homered and drove in five runs, Tommy Pham had three RBIs and Arizona overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Colorado.

The Rockies jumped on Arizona starter Zach Davies with four runs in the first inning. The Diamondbacks responded by erupting for eight runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 13 hits.

Thomas hit a three-run homer off Chris Flexen (1-7) in the third and a two-run double in the fourth. Pham had three hits, including a two-run double, and scored three runs. Flexen allowed six runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo homer and Bryce Jarvis (2-0) walked one in two innings for his second win in the majors to keep the Diamondbacks four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.



