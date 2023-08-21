Child killer sentenced to life
Tropical Storm Hilary
Trump will skip debate
See a movie for $4
Back to school
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

Other news
French head coach Fabien Galthie smiles as he speaks on French television channel TF1 to announce his squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. France end their World Cup preparations by welcoming Australia to Paris on Sunday Aug. 27. (Emmanuel Dunand, Pool via AP)
France selects injured forwards Baille and Jelonch in Rugby World Cup squad
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Guardians claim C Eric Haase off waivers; veteran was released by Detroit and returns to Cleveland
Biaggio Ali Walsh hits a punching bag while training ahead of his return to the Professional Fighters League, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. Ali Walsh can't wait to fight, and gets the next chance in his young MMA career Wednesday on a PFL card at Madison Square Garden, where his grandfather participated in some major events.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 20. Recalled RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Jeremy Walls chief operating officer.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Garrett McGhin.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DL Marquan McCall.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated TE Mitchell Wilcox from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed QB James Blackmon.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Curtis Weaver. Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Aron Cruickshank and LB Kuony Deng. Waived WRs Cody White and Hakeem Butler with injury designations.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller. Re-signed RB Brian Hill.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Trevon Coley.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract.