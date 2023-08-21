Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 20. Recalled RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Jeremy Walls chief operating officer.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Garrett McGhin.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DL Marquan McCall.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated TE Mitchell Wilcox from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed QB James Blackmon.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Curtis Weaver. Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Aron Cruickshank and LB Kuony Deng. Waived WRs Cody White and Hakeem Butler with injury designations.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller. Re-signed RB Brian Hill.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Trevon Coley.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract.