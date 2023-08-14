Maui fires latest
Top 25 College Football Poll
Montana climate case decision
James Harden comments
Russia-Ukraine war
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez. Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Bubba Thompson to Omaha (IL).

Other news
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Djokovic and Alcaraz set to meet again in group stage of Davis Cup Finals
FILE - Carolina Panthers' Michael Oher speaks to the media during the first day of their NFL football offseason conditioning program in Charlotte, N.C., April 20, 2015. Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ sues to end Tuohys’ conservatorship
FILE - Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike, right, runs past Northwestern linebacker Mac Uihlein, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Wisconsin opens their season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)
New coach and offense have No. 19 Wisconsin eager to return to Big Ten title contention

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the restricted list.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHPs Thaddeus Ward and Carl Edwards Jr. to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB J,.K. Dobbins from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR J.J. Koski. Waived LB Ray Wilborn.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Avery Avis and C Alex Mollette. Waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated OL Ben Bartch from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LS Carson Tinker. Placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived RB Larry Rountree.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Richard LeCounte.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived T Jacky Chen. Signed T Chim Okorafor.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DT D.J. Davidson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Shaun Bradley on injured reserve, Signed DT Olive Sagapolu.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Mike Chen. Signed D Trevor Thurston.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Quinn Ryan.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed M Gustavo Caraballo to two-year contract.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Dominik Machado assistant men’s soccer coach.