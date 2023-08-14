Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez. Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Bubba Thompson to Omaha (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the restricted list.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHPs Thaddeus Ward and Carl Edwards Jr. to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB J,.K. Dobbins from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR J.J. Koski. Waived LB Ray Wilborn.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Avery Avis and C Alex Mollette. Waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated OL Ben Bartch from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LS Carson Tinker. Placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived RB Larry Rountree.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Richard LeCounte.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived T Jacky Chen. Signed T Chim Okorafor.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DT D.J. Davidson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Shaun Bradley on injured reserve, Signed DT Olive Sagapolu.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Mike Chen. Signed D Trevor Thurston.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Quinn Ryan.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed M Gustavo Caraballo to two-year contract.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Dominik Machado assistant men’s soccer coach.