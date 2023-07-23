Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

This Date in Baseball - The “Pine Tar” home run was hit by the Kansas City Royals’ George Brett

By The Associated Press
 
Share

July 24

1909 — Nap Rucker of the Brooklyn Dodgers struck out 16 batters in a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1931 — In an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh, Babe Herman of Brooklyn hit for the cycle for the second time in the season.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates his home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Campusano homers and gets 4 hits as the Padres rout the Tigers 14-3
Luis Campusano had four hits, including a home run, and the San Diego Padres routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 for the 4,000th win in franchise history.
Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee pitches in the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Rookie Tanner Bibee strikes out 8 in a combined 2-hitter as the Guardians blank the Phillies 1-0
Rookie Tanner Bibee struck out eight in seven dominant innings and Amed Rosario scored on a misplayed pop-up in the sixth, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn watches the ball after hitting an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
O’Hearn’s pinch-hit RBI single in 9th rallies Orioles to 6-5 win over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles rebounded after blowing a five-run lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in three days, 6-5 on Saturday.

1947 — Jackie Robinson stole home for the first time in his major league career in the Brooklyn Dodgers’ 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

1948 — Chicago White Sox outfielder Pat Seerey become the first major leaguer to strike out seven times in a doubleheader.

1949 — Cleveland pitcher Bob Lemon hit two home runs to lead the Indians to a 7-5 victory over the Washington Senators in the opener of a doubleheader.

1968 — Hoyt Wilhelm of the Chicago White Sox passed Cy Young’s major league record when he made his 907th appearance. He retired with 1,070 appearances.

1973 — Bobby Bonds homered and doubled to lead the NL to a 7-1 rout of the AL in the All-Star game at Kansas City.

1983 — The “Pine Tar” home run was hit by the Kansas City Royals’ George Brett off New York pitcher Rich Gossage at Yankee Stadium. Brett’s shot came with two outs in the top of the ninth to give the Royals a 5-4 lead. Brett’s homer was ruled an out because the amount of pine tar exceeded what was allowed. After a protest by the Royals, the final out and the Yankees’ half of the ninth was completed on Aug. 18.

1993 — Anthony Young of the New York Mets extended his record losing streak to 27 games when he walked in the winning run in the 10th inning for a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1999 — In their biggest victory in 46 years, the New York Yankees routed the Cleveland Indians 21-1 as Chili Davis went 5-for-6 with six RBIs.

2010 — Tampa Bay won in Cleveland for the first time in nearly five years. The Rays snapped an 18-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against the Indians. Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon snapped an 0-21 personal losing streak as the visiting manager that began when he was the Angels interim manager in 1996.

2016 — Ken Griffey, Jr. and Mike Piazza are inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cooperstown, NY. Griffey obtained the highest percentage of the vote ever - 99.3% - in being elected in his first year of eligibility by the BBWAA, while Piazza made it on his fourth try. A crowd estimated at 50,000, the second-largest ever at Cooperstown, is on hand to witness the event.

2022 — The induction ceremony is held for the Class of 2022 at the Hall of Fame. Three of the seven men inducted - David Ortiz, Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva - are present to receive the honor. The others, all deceased, are represented by relatives - Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and Buck O’Neil - while Dave Winfield introduces 19th century black baseball pioneer Bud Fowler. Over 35,000 persons are present in Cooperstown, NY to witness the ceremony, and Dominican flags and Boston Red Sox gear, in honor of Ortiz, are well in evidence in the crowd.

_____