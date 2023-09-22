Brewers move closer to NL Central title as Caratini, Perkins homer in 6-0 win over Cardinals
Members of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Julio Teheran (49) and catcher Victor Caratini (7) celebrate a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Members of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Members of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Julio Teheran (49) and catcher Victor Caratini (7) celebrate a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Julio Teheran (49) and catcher Victor Caratini (7) celebrate a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer and Blake Perkins added a solo shot, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in the final game of a four-game series.
The Brewers’ magic number to clinch their second National League Central title in three years fell to three with nine games to play.
Milwaukee (87-66) could wrap up the division title as soon as Friday in Miami with another victory along with two Chicago Cubs losses. The number to just clinch a postseason berth is two over the Marlins.
The Brewers have won eight of their last 11 and 22 of their last 31 games.
St. Louis (67-86) fell to 20 games behind first-place Milwaukee in enduring its first losing season since 2007. The Cardinals, now shut out 12 times this season, have lost seven of their last 11 games.
RAYS 5, ANGELS 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot flared a run-scoring single to right field to complete a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and playoff-bound Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.
Tampa Bay, which holds the top AL wild card, started the day 2 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Baltimore, which holds the tiebreaker.
Pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez and Yandy Díaz started the ninth with singles off Angels closer Carlos Estévez (5-5). Ramírez went to third on Curtis Mead’s fly ball and scored to tie it at 4 on Isaac Paredes RBI single.
After Randy Arozarena struck out and Josh Lowe walked to load the bases, Margot delievered his opposite-field game-winning hit that handed Estévez his fourth blown save in 34 chances.