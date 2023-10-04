Morgan State shooting
This Date in Baseball - Barry Bonds sets new mark for HRs in a single season, hitting #71 and #72

By The Associated Press
 
Oct. 5

1941 — Brooklyn catcher Mickey Owen dropped a third strike on Tommy Henrich of what would have been the last out of a Dodgers victory against the New York Yankees. Given the second chance, the Yankees scored four runs for a 7-4 victory and a 3-1 lead in the World Series, which they ended up winning.

1947 — Al Gionfriddo’s catch in left field robbed Joe DiMaggio of a game-tying home run in Game 6 of the World Series. The Dodgers beat the Yankees 8-6.

1966 — Baltimore relief pitcher Moe Drabowsky fanned 11 and gave up one hit in 6 2-3 innings to beat the Dodgers 5-2 in the opening game of the World Series.

1967 — Jim Lonborg of the Boston Red Sox pitched a one-hit, 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to tie the World Series 1-1. Carl Yastrzemski drove in four runs with hit two homers.

1984 — Milt Wilcox and Willie Hernandez combine on a three-hitter to give the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win and a sweep of the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series.

1996 — Bernie Williams homered from each side of the plate and Cecil Fielder broke a tie with a seventh-inning single as the New York Yankees beat Texas 6-4 to win the AL series 3-1 and advance to the ALCS.

2001 — Barry Bonds set a new mark for home runs in a single season, hitting Nos. 71 and 72, but San Francisco was eliminated from the playoffs with an 11-10 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game time was four hours, 27 minutes, setting a record for the longest nine-inning game.

2001 — The Mariners won their 115th game of the year to become the winningest team in American League history, passing the record the Yankees set three years earlier.

2002 — The wild-card Anaheim Angels roughed up Yankees starters Andy Pettitte, Mike Mussina and David Wells in succession to win the AL division series 3-1 and end New York’s four-year run as league champions.

2003 — The Chicago Cubs won their first postseason series since 1908 when they beat Atlanta 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS.

2014 — Nelson Cruz sliced a two-run homer for his latest big postseason hit, and the Baltimore Orioles swept Detroit’s Cy Young Award winners to hold off the Tigers 2-1 and reach the AL Championship Series for the first time since 1997.

2016 — Madison Bumgarner pitched a four-hitter in his latest postseason gem, Conor Gillaspie hit a three-run homer off Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the defending NL champion New York Mets 3-0 in the wild-card game.

2017 — Jose Altuve hit three home runs in an unprecedented show of power for the 5-foot-6 major league batting champion as the Houston Astros roughed up Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox 8-2 in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

2022 — On the last day of the season, Luis Arraez wins his first American Leaguebatting title, going 1 for 1 with two walks to finish at .316 and deprive Aaron Judge of a potential Triple Crown; the average is the lowest by an AL batting champion since Carl Yastrzemski hit .301 in 1968 - the so-called “Year of the Pitcher”. In the National League, Jeff McNeil finishes at .326, one point ahead of Freddie Freeman, to also win his first title.

