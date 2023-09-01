Acuña hits grand slam to become first player with 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam on his wedding night to become the first player with 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season, and the Atlanta Braves overcame a pair of Mookie Betts home runs to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 on Thursday night.

In a meeting of the top NL MVP contenders, the Braves took a 7-1 lead and hung on when Raisel Iglesias struck out Kiké Hernández with two on for the final out.

Acuña got married earlier in the day, then got three hits and helped the major league-best Braves improve to 88-45. He sent a 429-foot shot into the left-field pavilion off Lance Lynn (10-10) in a six-run second inning for his third career grand slam. Acuña has 36 career homers in August, his most in any month. He stole his 62nd base in the ninth.

Betts was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, three runs and two homers, giving him a career-high 38 on the season. Twelve of the game’s 15 runs came on seven homers by the top two long-ball teams in the majors.

Spencer Strider (16-4) was the winner.

TIGERS 4, YANKEES 3

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Volpe became the 15th rookie with a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season as New York lost to Detroit.

Kerry Carpenter scored from second base on Gleyber Torres’ throwing error in the 10th inning, allowing the Tigers to end a five-game skid and salvage the finale of the four-game series against the Yankees.

Beau Brieske (1-2) retired the Yankees in order in the top of the 10th.

With one on in the bottom of the inning, Zack Short grounded back to Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1), who threw to Torres for the force at second. Torres’ throw to first sailed past DJ LeMahieu, allowing Carpenter to score.

Down 3-0 in the ninth, Volpe tied the game with a three-run homer to right off Tigers closer Alex Lange to become the first Yankees rookie to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. He is the second this year with Arizona’s Corbin Carroll.

GIANTS 7, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in two runs and San Francisco beat San Diego to open a one-game lead over Arizona for the NL’s third wild-card spot.

Opener Jakob Junis and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter. The Giants were up 7-0 before the Padres got their first hit, a single by Matthew Batten with two outs in the fifth off former Padres pitcher Sean Manaea (5-5).

Yastrzemski had an RBI single in the third, when the Giants scored six runs, five of them unearned due to two errors by first baseman Matthew Batten. The Padres had three errors overall, tying their season high.

Padres starter Pedro Avila (0-2) allowed six runs, one earned, on six hits in three innings.

MARLINS 6, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer and Miami beat Washington.

Jake Burger added his 28th home run of the season for Miami, which climbed back to .500 after losing eight of 10. The Marlins entered three games behind San Francisco for the NL’s final wild card.

Braxton Garrett (8-5) and three relievers combined on a three-hitter. Garrett allowed one run and three hits over six innings.

Joan Adon (2-1) surrendered five runs in five innings.

