This Date in Baseball - Barry Bonds ends his season with record 73rd HR and sets the SLGP record

Oct. 7

1904 — Jack Chesbro got his 41st victory of the season as New York defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2.

1927 — Herb Pennock of the New York Yankees pitched a three-hitter for an 8-1 win over Pittsburgh Pirates and a 3-0 lead in the World Series. Pennock had retired the first 22 batters before giving up a single to Pie Traynor.

1928 — Lou Gehrig’s two home runs led the New York Yankees to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, giving them a 3-0 lead.

1933 — Mel Ott’s home run in the 10th inning to give the New York Giants for a 4-3 victory and the World Championship in five games over the Washington Senators.

1935 — Detroit’s Goose Goslin drove in Mickey Cochrane with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 4-3 win and the World Championship in six games over the Chicago Cubs.

1945 — Hank Greenberg’s three doubles led Detroit to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

1950 — Rookie pitcher Whitey Ford, with ninth-inning help from Allie Reynolds, beat Philadelphia 5-2 to give the Yankees a World Series sweep of the “Whiz Kids.” Jerry Coleman won the Series MVP.

1952 — Billy Martin’s running catch on a high infield pop with the bases loaded in the seventh inning snuffed a Dodgers rally and the New York Yankees went on to win Game 7 of the World Series 4-2. It was the fourth consecutive world championship for the Yankees.

1969 — The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Curt Flood to the Philadelphia Phillies in a blockbuster deal involving slugging first baseman Richie Allen. Flood will refuse to report to the Phillies and will take baseball to court over the reserve clause that binds a player perpetually to one team.

1975 — The Boston Red Sox win 5-3 for a three-game sweep over the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship series. Carl Yastrzemski has two hits and made two great plays in the outfield to back pitcher Rick Wise.

1984 — The San Diego Padres won the National League pennant with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the playoffs. The Padres won three straight after dropping the first two games.

1987 — Don Baylor singled to break an eighth-inning tie and Gary Gaetti homered in his first two playoff at-bats as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 in the opening game of the ALCS.

1995 — Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the eighth inning and drove in seven runs — most in a postseason game — to lead the Mariners past the New York Yankees 11-8 and send the AL playoff series to a decisive Game 5.

2001 — San Diego’s Rickey Henderson became the 25th player with 3,000 hits and teammate Tony Gwynn ended his 20-year career by grounding out to shortstop in the ninth inning of a 14-5 loss to Colorado at Qualcomm Stadium. Henderson led off the bottom of the first with blooped a double down the right field line off Rockies pitcher John Thomson. Mike Colangelo replaced Rickey Henderson after the inning. Gwynn’s career ended with eight NL batting titles, a .338 lifetime average and 3,141 hits.

2001 — Barry Bonds wrapped up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shattered the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finished the season with a .328 batting average, a career-high 137 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.

2003 — Florida and the Chicago Cubs set several NLCS records in Marlins’ 9-8, 11-inning win. The teams combined for a record seven home runs. The Marlins’ Ivan Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera and Juan Encarnacion all homered in the third inning, the first time an NL team has hit three homers in one inning. And the Cubs’ nine extra-base hits also was an NLCS record, as were the 17 total extra-base hits.

2014 — Joe Panik scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on Aaron Barrett’s bases-loaded wild pitch, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to advance to the NL Championship Series. The wild-card Giants took Game 4 in the best-of-five Division Series by scoring on a bases-loaded walk, a groundout and a wild pitch.

