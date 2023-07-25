FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
This image released by A24 shows Jacob Elordi as Elvis, left, and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, in a scene from "Priscilla." (Philippe Le Sourd/A24 via AP)
Venice Film Festival lineup released
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

This Date in Baseball - Pete Rose ties Ty Cobb on the career singles list with 3,052

By The Associated Press
 
Share

July 26

1928 — Bob Meusel of the New York Yankees hit for the cycle for the third time in his career. The Yankees scored 11 runs in the top of the 12th to beat the Detroit Tigers 12-1 in 12 innings.

1939 — The New York Yankees tied a major league record by scoring in every inning against the St. Louis Browns. Bill Dickey hit three home runs in the 14-1 win.

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho follows through on his bases-loaded two-run double during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Varsho gets tiebreaking hit in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-3
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings. Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto’s three-run 11th.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, top, is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, bottom, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Cowser’s bat, arm lift AL East-leading Orioles to 3-2 win over Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baltimore rookie Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the surging Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, celebrates after his home run with Gunnar Henderson, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Colton Cowser’s throw, hit help lift surging Orioles over Phillies
Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the surging Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1
Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1.

1962 — Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves set the National League record for home runs by a pitcher when he hit his 31st off New York’s Craig Anderson. Spahn dealt the Mets their 11th straight loss with a 6-1 victory.

1970 — Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds hit three straight homers off Steve Carlton of the St. Louis Cardinals. On the same day, Orlando Cepeda of the Atlanta Braves connected for three consecutive homers in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

1984 — Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos tied Ty Cobb on the career singles list, No. 3,052, with a base hit in the eighth inning in a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1991 — Montreal’s Mark Gardner became the first to pitch nine no-hit innings against a Dodger home team since Johnny Vander Meer beat Brooklyn at Ebbets Field on June 15, 1938, for his second straight gem. But the Dodgers won in the 10th on two singles off Gardner and Darryl Strawberry’s RBI single off Jeff Fassero.

1998 — Trevor Hoffman’s bid to set a major league record with 42 straight saves ended when the San Diego closer gave up a home run to Moises Alou on his first delivery in the ninth inning, tying the game. The Padres wound up beating Houston 5-4 in the 10th, but Hoffman blew his chance at history.

2005 — Greg Maddux reached 3,000 career strikeouts, striking out Omar Vizquel in the third inning of a 3-2, 11-inning victory for San Francisco.

2008 — Skip Schumaker went 6-for-7 to help St. Louis beat the New York Mets 10-8 in 14 innings. He became the first Cardinals player to have six hits in a game since 1935 when Terry Moore did it against Boston.

2009 — Rickey Henderson, Jim Rice and Joe Gordon are inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Cooperstown, NY. Gordon is the first player to be voted in by the Veterans Committee since its rules were reformulated following the controversial election of Bill Mazeroski in 2001.

2010 — Matt Garza pitched the first no-hitter in Tampa Bay Rays history and the fifth in the major leagues this season, beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0. Garza faced the minimum 27 batters, allowing only a second-inning walk.

2013 — Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs in one inning, including his sixth career grand slam, to power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Houston Astros 12-6.

2014 — The Hall of Fame announces a change in voting rules, as players will now be able to stay on the BBWAA ballot for a maximum of 10 and not 15 years, as long as they meet the minimum 5% threshold. The move is designed to prevent the ballot from becoming overly crowded because of players tainted by steroids staying on the ballot for years on end with no realistic chance of election, but drawing votes away from more legitimate candidates. However, a number of inductees with an untainted record have had to wait over 10 years for election in recent years, such as Jim Rice, Bert Blyleven or Andre Dawson, making it likely that the rule change will have the effect of also squeezing out some worthy candidates.

2015 — Zack Greinke’s shutout streak ended at 45 2/3 innings when the Mets scored the first of two scratch runs against him. The streak was the longest in the majors since Orel Hershiser set the record with 59 for the Dodgers in 1988. New York beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Juan Uribe’s single off the wall in the 10th.

2015 — Four players, all elected by the BBWAA, are inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY as the Class of 2015: pitchers Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and John Smoltz, all elected on their first presence on the ballot, and 2B Craig Biggio. Martinez steals the show by dancing on stage and entertaining the large contingent of visitors from the Dominican Republic who have come to witness his induction.

2017 — Dee Gordon homered on the first pitch by Yu Darvish, and Miami set a franchise scoring record with a 22-10 rout of the Texas Rangers.

_____