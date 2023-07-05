FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Sports

This Date in Baseball - Nolan Ryan becomes the 1st pitcher in MLB history to reach 4,000-strikeouts

By The Associated Press
 
July 11

1914 — Babe Ruth made his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox and received credit for a 4-3 victory over Cleveland. He was removed for a pinch hitter in the seventh, and Duffy Lewis’ single led to the winning run.

1944 — Phil Cavaretta set an All-Star game record by reaching base safely five straight times — triple, single, three walks — to lead the NL to a 7-1 victory over the AL at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.

Other news
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round.
Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros
Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday.
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, reacts to a question during an All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
$500 million? $600 million? Shohei Ohtani’s free agency the buzz of the All-Star Game
At some point, Shohei Ohtani will entertain the idea of talking about his pending free agency, and what it could mean to the finances of baseball.
FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team's Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.(AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle)
Yankees hire TV analyst Sean Casey as hitting coach to replace fired Dillon Lawson
Sean Casey was hired as hitting coach of the struggling New York Yankees, a day after the team fired Dillon Lawson.

1950 — The All-Star game returned to Comiskey Park, the site of the first game, and was won by the NL 4-3 on Red Schoendienst’s 14th-inning home run off Ted Gray. It was the first extra-inning All-Star game, the first time the NL won at an AL park and the first All-Star game shown on network television.

1961 — Despite a record seven errors and pitcher Stu Miller getting blown off the Candlestick Park mound by a gale wind, the NL edged the AL 5-4 in the first of two All-Star games played that year.

1967 — Tony Perez’s home run off Catfish Hunter in the 15th inning gave the NL a 2-1 win in the longest game in All-Star history. The game was played in California’s Anaheim Stadium.

1973 — Jim Northrup of Detroit hit two grand slams, batting in the leadoff spot, to lead the Tigers to a 14-3 romp over the Texas Rangers. Northrup became the sixth major leaguer to hit two bases-loaded home runs in a game.

1978 — Steve Garvey keyed the NL’s 7-3 All-Star victory at San Diego’s Jack Murphy Stadium with a game-tying, two-run single and a triple that sparked a four-run eighth inning.

1985 — Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros became the first pitcher in major league history to reach the 4,000-strikeout mark when he fanned New York’s Danny Heep leading off the sixth inning. The Astros beat the Mets 4-3 in 12 innings on Bill Doran’s fifth hit of the game.

1995 — Jeff Conine’s solo shot in the eighth inning gave the NL a 3-2 victory in the All-Star game. Craig Biggio and Mike Piazza also homered for the NL.

2000 — Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored as the AL defeated the NL 6-3 in the All-Star game. Jeter became the first Yankee to win the All-Star game MVP.

2006 — With the American League down to its final strike, Michael Young hit a two-run triple off Trevor Hoffman for a 3-2 victory that kept the Americans unbeaten in Major League Baseball’s All-Star game for the past decade. The NL took a 2-1 lead into the ninth behind David Wright’s homer and some daring, old-style baserunning.

2009 — Nick Johnson, Josh Willingham and Dunn homered in consecutive at-bats and the Nationals set season highs for hits and runs in a 13-2 win at Houston.

2015 — The Marlins set a team record with 9 consecutive hits in the 7th inning of a 14-3 win over the Reds.

_____