Braves rally past Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play to even NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Held hitless into the sixth inning, the Atlanta Braves rallied for an improbable 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on two-run homers by Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley and a game-ending double play for the ages to even the NL Division Series at one win apiece Monday night.

D’Arnaud, who started at catcher over slumping Sean Murphy, gave the Braves hope with a shot in the seventh that cut Philadelphia’s lead to 4-3.

It was Atlanta’s first extra-base hit of the series.

Riley provided the second, driving a 3-2 pitch from Jeff Hoffman (0-1) into the Phillies bullpen with two outs in the eighth to put the Braves ahead for the first time in the best-of-five series. Ronald Acuña Jr. scored after being plunked on the left arm by Hoffman’s first pitch coming in from the bullpen.

It ended in equally stunning fashion. With Bryce Harper aboard, Nick Castellanos drove one to the fence in deep right-center, only to be robbed on a great leaping catch by Michael Harris II.

Harris’ throw back to the infield skidded past second baseman Ozzie Albies, but Riley alertly backed up the play and zipped a throw to first that beat a backtracking Harper and completed the double play.

Just like that, the series is all tied up. Game 3 is Wednesday at Philadelphia.

A.J. Minter (1-0) earned the win and Raisel Iglesias claimed his first save of this postseason.

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer to help the Phillies build a 4-0 lead for Zack Wheeler, who struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He came within one strike of getting through the sixth without allowing a hit.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.

They’ll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second.

The early outburst came two nights after Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was tagged for six runs while getting only one out during Arizona’s 11-2 rout in Game 1.

Gurriel added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-1. Paul Sewald pitched a perfect ninth for his third save of the playoffs, aided by a nice catch from Gurriel in left field.

The Dodgers have lost five straight postseason games dating to Game 2 of last year’s NLDS against San Diego.

