Sports

This Date in Baseball - Tony Gwynn becomes the 22nd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits

Aug. 6

1908 — John Lush threw a six-inning, rain-shortened no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 2-0. It was Lush’s second no-hitter against the Dodgers.

1933 — Pinky Higgins of the Philadelphia Athletics hit for the cycle and drove in five runs in a 12-8 win over the Washington Senators.

1952 — Satchel Paige, 46, became the oldest pitcher in major league history to pitch a complete game or a shutout when he beat Virgil Trucks and the Detroit Tigers 1-0 in 12 innings.

Other news
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco heads for home on a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Twins hit 3 solo HRs and top the slumping D-backs 3-2; Taylor’s tiebreaker came in the 7th
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia's solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
‘El Bombi’ hits 2 drastically different HRs and Montgomery wins debut as Rangers beat Marlins 6-2
Kansas City Royals' Dairon Blanco hits a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Yunior Marte during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Witt leads Royals past Phillies for seventh straight victory

1972 — Hank Aaron hit his 660th and 661st career home runs to break Babe Ruth’s record for most home runs with one club. The 661st came in the 10th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 triumph over the Cincinnati Reds.

1981 — As a result of a seven-week strike, major league baseball players approved a split-season format. The New York Yankees, Oakland A’s, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers were declared the first-half champions and automatically qualified for the divisional series.

1985 — The Major League Baseball Players’ Association went on strike.

1986 — The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 13-11 in a record-setting battle of grand slams. Texas’ Toby Harrah hit a grand slam in the second inning before Larry Sheets and Jim Dwyer connected for grand slams in Baltimore’s nine-run fourth.

1988 — Rich Gossage registered his 300th career save, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4.

1999 — Tony Gwynn went 4-for-5, singling in his first at-bat to become the 22nd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, as the San Diego Padres beat the Montreal Expos 12-10.

2001 — Boston’s Scott Hatteberg performed the ultimate baseball opposite. Hatteberg hit a grand slam one at-bat after lining into a triple play as the Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 10-7. Hatteberg lined into a triple play in the fourth inning and in the sixth he hit his second career grand slam to move Boston ahead for good.

2002 — At 32, Robb Nen became the youngest player to record 300 saves, as San Francisco beat the Chicago Cubs 11-10. Nen became the 16th member of the 300-save club.

2007 — St. Louis tied a major league record with 10 straight hits in a 10-run fifth inning, with pitcher Braden Looper and Aaron Miles getting two apiece in a 10-5 victory over San Diego.

