Bob Menendez
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Aaron Judge
Prime Video to add ads
This week in not real news
Sports

This Date in Baseball - Francisco Rodriguez ends the season with a major league record 62 saves

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Sept. 24

1940 — Jimmie Foxx of the Red Sox hit his 500th career home run off Philadelphia’s George Caster in the first game of a doubleheader at Shibe Park. Foxx’s homer came in the sixth inning after Ted Williams homered. Joe Cronin followed with a homer and, later in the inning, Jim Tabor also homered. The four homers in the inning were a first in the AL.

1969 — The New York Mets clinched the NL East title, with Gary Gentry pitching a four-hitter in a 6-0 victory over St. Louis.

1974 — Detroit’s Al Kaline doubled down the right-field line off Dave McNally of Baltimore for his 3,000th career hit. The Orioles beat the Tigers 5-4 at Memorial Stadium.

Other news
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after forcing the final out to defeat the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Twins hold on to beat Angels 8-6 and clinch AL Central title
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures to teammates after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Judge hits 3 homers for 2nd time in a month as the Yankees slow down the Diamondbacks, 7-1
FILE - Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez stand in the on-deck circle next to the pitch clock during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 16, 2023, in Baltimore. Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games

1977 — Jack Brohamer of the Chicago White Sox had four extra base hits and hit for the cycle in an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners at the Kingdome.

1984 — Rick Sutcliffe threw a two-hitter and led the Chicago Cubs to their first league title since 1945 with a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

1988 — Dave Stieb of the Toronto Blue Jays, one strike from a no-hitter, gave up a bad-hop single to Julio Franco. Stieb settled for a 1-0, one-hit victory over Cleveland.

1998 — Boston’s Tom Gordon set a major league record for most consecutive saves with his 42nd to preserve the Red Sox’ 9-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2004 — The Atlanta Braves clinched their 13th consecutive division title, winning the NL East with an 8-7 victory over the Florida Marlins. The Braves’ record streak of division championships began with the 1991 NL West title and excludes the 1994 strike-shortened season.

2006 — Trevor Hoffman became baseball’s career saves leader, earning No. 479 to pass Lee Smith and help NL West-leading San Diego beat Pittsburgh 2-1. It was his NL-leading 43rd save in 48 chances.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez worked the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners to end the season with a major league record 62 saves.

2014 — The New York Yankees were eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the AL East champion Orioles 9-5. The Yankees missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1992 and ’93.

2016 — Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 to send New York to its third consecutive shutout defeat — the first time that has happened to New York since 1975.

2022 — The Braves’ Kyle Wright, who had only won two regular season games in four seasons, becomes the first 20-game winner in the majors this year with a 6 - 3 win over Philadelphia. The win moves Atlanta within one and a half games of the Mets, holders of first place in the NL East.

_____