Griner has 25th dunk of career as Phoenix holds on to beat Los Angeles

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 29 points, including her 25th dunk as a professional, and the Phoenix Mercury held on for a 78-72 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in a matchup between two struggling teams on Sunday.

Diana Taurasi added 12 of her 22 in the fourth quarter to put her less than 100 points from 10,000 in her career. Moriah Jefferson scored 11 for the Mercury (4-14), who had lost three straight and nine of 10 for the worst record in the WNBA. Griner, who matched her season high for points, also had 11 rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 14 boards to lead the short-handed Sparks (7-12), who have lost five straight. Jordin Canada scored 16 points, Azura Stevens added 13 and Jasmine Thomas 10.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Analysis: The Wemby Show is underway, and opening night was a circus
The final numbers for Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut: nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists.
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) starts a fast break, trailed by teammates, guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 27, 2023. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards agreed Monday, July 3, 2023, on a five-year, $207 million contract extension that could reach $260 million. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)
USA Basketball unveils the 12-man roster for this summer’s World Cup in Philippines
Grant Hill started working on the USA Basketball roster for this summer’s World Cup many months ago, long before the first invitations were extended.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates a basket against the New York Liberty with Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Elena Delle Donne headline WNBA All-Star reserves
WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches.
Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) and New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones (35) reach for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Stewart leads Liberty past Sun 89-81 in Jonquel Jones’ return to Connecticut
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night.

The Sparks were without five players and lost starter Dearica Hamby with a sprained ankle midway through the first half.

Griner had 16 points in the first half as the Mercury took a 42-36 lead. Griner was 7-of-11 shooting, including a dunk early in the second quarter. It was her 18th in the regular season to go with five in all-star games and two in the playoffs.

ACES 113, LYNX 89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 40 points on 14-of-18 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Lynx for the third time this season.

The Aces, who beat Minnesota by 21 and 31 earlier this season, clinched the Western Conference berth in the Commissioner’s Cup. Las Vegas (17-2), which passed its previous season high of 105 points on Plum’s sixth 3-pointer with 3:30 to play, is averaging more than 92 points a game, a point behind the WNBA record.

Las Vegas will face either Connecticut or New York in the Commissioner’s Cup title game.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points to lead the Lynx (9-10), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Diamond Miller added 15 and Nikolina Milic 14 as five players reached double figures. Collier was 7-of-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

SUN 92, MYSTICS 84

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of her 29 points, and the Sun pulled away from the Mystics.

The Sun trailed by one entering the final quarter but rode their All-Stars Bonner and Alyssa Thomas down the stretch as they combined for 12 of the last 13 Sun points with each knocking down long shots as the shot clock expired.

Thomas finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Sun (14-5) made a season-high 13 3-pointers, six by Bonner, tying her career high. Thomas made two free throws with 1:29 to play for a 92-81 lead, the only time either team led by double figures.

Tianna Hawkins matched her career-high with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting for the Mystics (10-8), who got All-Star Elena Delle Donne back after missing two games with a sprained left ankle only to lose her again when she reaggravated it late in the first half.

WINGS 77, FEVER 76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 consecutive points down the stretch and finished with 28 to help the Wings beat Indiana for the Fever’s seventh-straight loss.

Indiana had a chance to win after Teaira McCowan missed two free throws with 16 seconds to play but Lexie Hull’s 3-pointer from the left corner bounced off the rim as time expired.

Natasha Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Wings (10-9).

Aliyah Boston led Indiana (5-14) with 18 points and Smith had 17. The Fever are 1-6 at home.