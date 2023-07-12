FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Sports

Aces coast to easy win over Mercury

By The Associated Press
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 23 points to lead three players with at least 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces coasted to a 98-72 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Chelsea Gray had 21 points and 11 assists and A’ja Wilson 20 with eight rebounds in the rout. Kelsey Plum, coming off a franchise record 40-point game, added 17 points for Las Vegas (18-2), which came into the game leading the league in scoring at 93.6 points a game.

The Aces’ third sellout of the season included Mike Krzyzewski and Bob Arum sitting with Las Vegas owner Mark Davis. Saturday’s All-Star game in Las Vegas is also sold out. There were also a host of NBA stars in attendance, with some, like four-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, greeting Wilson coming out of halftime.

Stewart leads Liberty past Sun 89-81 in Jonquel Jones’ return to Connecticut
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points off the bench for the Mercury (4-15), who are last in the league in scoring at 77 points a game.

MYSTICS 93, STORM 86

WASHINGTON (AP) - Brittney Sykes scored 26 points and the short-handed Mystics beat the Storm despite a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Jewell Loyd.

The Mystics, who won two games in Seattle by seven and six points, led by 25 late in the third quarter and 84-67 near the midpoint of the fourth.

Loyd, who left the Storm’s last game with an ankle injury on Saturday, hit four of her 3-pointers after that. The Storm (4-15) got it down to a two possession game with less than three minutes to go, but Sykes made back-to-back baskets, converting the second into a three-point play, and the Mystics closed it out.

Washington let the shot clock run out on its final possession but Loyd’s attempt at breaking the WNBA 3-point record for a game bounced off the rim as time expired. Kelsey Mitchell hit nine 3s for Indiana in 2019. Loyd finished with 39 points.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 16 points off the bench for the Mystics (11-8).