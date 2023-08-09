Wilson has 28 points and 14 rebounds on 27th birthday as Aces rebound from loss with rout of Wings

Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio rejects Issue 1 in special election
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

Wilson has 28 points and 14 rebounds on 27th birthday as Aces rebound from loss with rout of Wings

By The Associated Press
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces eased past the Dallas Wings 104-84 on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas responded to its lowest-scoring game of the season — a 99-61 loss to New York on Sunday — with a 54-point first half. The Aces scored the opening 16 points of the game and led 54-26 at halftime behind double-digit scoring from Jackie Young (12), Chelsea Gray (13) and Plum (15). Wilson, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the half.

The Aces (25-3) shot 51% from the field in the first half, including 11 of 17 from 3-point range. Las Vegas finished 16 of 32 behind the arc with four apiece from Plum, Young and Gray.

Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-14) with 21 points.

United States' Jaren Jackson Jr. dunks against Puerto Rico during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
USA Basketball rolls past Puerto Rico in World Cup tune-up opener, 117-74
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio looks to move the ball around New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rubio announced on Saturday, Aug. 5, that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Citing mental health, Cavs and Spain guard Ricky Rubio taking break from basketball
Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, center, drives up the court during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
USA Basketball’s select team wins pair of short scrimmages against World Cup team

LYNX 88, SKY 79

CHICAGO (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Lynx beat the Sky.

Minnesota (14-15) scored the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 72-62 lead. Kayla McBride made a long 2-pointer to extend it to 81-71 and Shepard added a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:01 left for a 12-point advantage.

After a Chicago turnover, Lindsay Allen made two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for an 85-79 lead. Collier added two free throws on Minnesota’s next possession for an eight-point lead.

Kahleah Copper scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half for Chicago (12-16), which had a three-game win streak snapped.

SPARKS 87, FEVER 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon added 17 points and the Sparks beat the Fever.

Los Angeles (11-18) trailed 71-64 before scoring 15 of the next 17 points, capped by Jasmine Thomas’ wide open 3-pointer from the corner to take a 79-73 lead with 3:17 remaining. Thomas added a baseline jumper with 44.1 seconds left, after her initial shot was blocked, for an 81-76 lead.

Indiana guard Grace Berger was called for a technical foul with 36.1 seconds left and Jordin Canada sealed it with a free throw for a six-point lead.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (7-22).

