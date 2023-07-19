Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sports

Wings win fourth straight, beat New York 98-88

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and the Dallas Wings tied the WNBA record for fewest turnovers in a game to beat the New York Liberty 98-88 on Wednesday in a matinee camp day game.

Teaira McCowan added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings, who only had two turnovers, matching the Washington Mystics’ league record set in 2020. Both of Dallas’ turnovers came in the opening quarter and then the Wings were spotless for the remainder of the game.

Trailing 60-59 nearly four minutes into the third quarter, Dallas (12-9) took over. The Wings scored the next 12 points, including two 3-pointers by Ogunbowale, to get their first double-digit lead of the game.

When Ogunbowale wasn’t hitting 3-pointers she and her teammates were finding the 6-foot-7 McCowan in the lane. McCowan missed the game in New York in June because she was playing overseas with the Turkish national team. That game featured the first matchup between the Sabally sisters and New York won 102-93.

Dallas led 86-72 with 6:02 left before the Liberty (14-5) scored five straight to get within single digits. They could get no closer as the Wings extended their winning streak to four games.

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 for the Liberty, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Ionescu hit five 3-pointers, keeping up her hot shooting from the All-Star 3-point contest where she hit a record 25 of 27 shots.

FEVER 82, MYSTICS 76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points, five assists and four steals, Emma Cannon added 13 points and the Fever beat the Mystics to end an eight-game losing streak.

Indiana used a 15-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Amanda Zahui B., to go ahead 63-53 with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Fever also scored seven unanswered points to make it 70-59 with 4:10 left.

Washington made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to get within 78-74, but Erica Wheeler sealed it by making two free throws with 7.5 seconds left for the Fever (6-15).

Both teams were missing key players. Indiana was without NaLyssa Smith (foot) and Lexie Hull (nose). Washington was without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).

Natasha Cloud scored 19 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington (11-9),