Young and Wilson lead Aces past Wings for 9th straight win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 89-82 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win.

Kiah Stokes made a fast-break layup with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter to give Las Vegas a 70-69 lead — it’s first since it was 9-8.

Wilson made a basket on back-to-back possessions to cap Las Vegas’ 11-0 run for an 83-76 lead with 3:41 left. Chelsea Gray also made shots on consecutive possessions to make it 87-80.

Gray finished with 20 points for Las Vegas (16-1), which was without Kelsey Plum due to an illness.

Natasha Howard had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas (8-9). Teaira McCowan also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting and Crystal Dangerfield added 11 points.

LIBERTY 99, MERCURY 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 43 points and New York recovered after squandering a 20-point lead.

Diana Taurasi had 23 points and Brittney Griner added 21 for Phoenix (9-13).

The Mercury trailed 73-53 with 4 minutes left in the third quarter before rallying to tie it at 92 all and then Michaela Onyenwere scored to give the Mercury their first lead since the opening minutes.

Jonquel Jones answered with a layup and then Courtney Vandersloot stole a pass and fed Stewart for a layup with 1:19 left to give New York the 94-92 advantage. Both teams turned it over on their next possessions before Onyenwere made 1 of 2 free throws with 33.4 seconds left to get Phoenix back within one.

New York (12-4) worked the shot clock down and Stewart drove to the basket and hit a tough shot over two defenders to make it 98-95 with 18.4 seconds left. Stewart scored 16 of New York’s final 18 points.

LYNX 90, FEVER 83

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 32 points and eight rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and Minnesota won its fourth straight.

The Lynx took their first double-digit lead with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Collier to make it 80-70. Indiana scored six straight points to get to 82-76 following Lexie Hull’s steal and fast-break layup, but Collier answered at the other end for an eight-point lead with 1:12 left.

Lindsay Allen scored 16 points for Minnesota (8-9). Rookie Diamond Miller, coming off a career-high 25 points, was held to one point in 24 minutes.

Aliyah Boston had 22 points and nine rebounds and NaLyssa Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-12), which has lost five straight.

DREAM 90, SPARKS 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 23 points, Cheyenne Parker had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Atlanta beat Los Angeles.

Atlanta jumped out to a 29-14 lead after the first quarter behind nine points from Rhyne Howard. The Dream shot 61% in the quarter and held Los Angeles to 6 of 19 (32%). The Dream were ahead 53-40 at the break.

Howard made her fifth 3-pointer for a 61-51 lead and the Dream lead by double figures the entire fourth quarter.

Howard, who was coming off a career-high 43 points in a 112-84 win over the Sparks on Sunday, finished with 15 points for Atlanta (8-8). The Dream play back-to-back games at Chicago starting on Friday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Azura Stevens added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-11). Jordin Canada added 13 points with seven assists.