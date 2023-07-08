This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports

Natasha Howard’s last-second free throws help Wings beat Aces 80-78

By The Associated Press
 
DALLAS (AP) — Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win before a sellout crowd on Friday night.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings (9-9) and Howard and McCowan head posted a double-double. Howard finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and McCowan had 14 points and 12 boards for her third straight. Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points.

A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 21 points for the Aces (16-2). Chelsea Gray added 14, Jackie Young 12 and Candace Parker 10.

LYNX 75, MERCURY 64

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier led a balanced attack with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Minnesota’s win over Phoenix.

Bridget Carleton had 11 points and Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller and Nikolina Milic added 10 points apiece for the Lynx. Dorka Juhasz finished with 10 rebounds. The Lynx, who won their fifth straight, and are 9-9 after opening the season with six straight losses.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 21 points and Brittney Griner added 12 for Phoenix (3-14), which has lost nine of its last 10 games.

MYSTICS 96, FEVER 88

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 29 points and Ariel Atkins had her first double-double in Washington’s win over Indiana.

Atkins had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the short-handed Mystics (10-7), who played eight players with four starters injured. Queen Egbo had three points in 15 minutes against her former team after being acquired on in a trade on Tuesday.

Lexie Hull had a career-high 20 points for the Fever (5-13), who lost their sixth-straight. Nalyssa Smith added 19 points, Kelsey Mitchell had 18 and Aliyah Boston 12.

DREAM 82, SKY 68

CHICAGO (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 21 points and Atlanta beat Chicago to run its winning streak to four games.

Rhyne Howard scored 17 points for the Dream (9-8). Cheyenne Parker and Danielle Robinson each scored 14.

Kahleah Copper scored 16 points for Chicago (8-10), which is 1-1 under new coach/general manager Emre Vatansever, who replaced James Wade on Saturday. Marina Mabrey added 14 points.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports