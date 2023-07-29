U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he'll serve full term despite health questions
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend
Sports

Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

By The Associated Press
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double in Dallas franchise history and the Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-62 Friday night.

Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan each scored 18 points for Dallas (14-10) and Natasha Howard added 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Awak Kuier scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Maddy Siegrist scored 10.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics (13-11) with 14 points. Brittney Sykes scored 12 with five steals and Natasha Cloud added 11 points.

STORM 83, SKY 74

CHICAGO (AP) — Ezi Magbegor had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabby Williams added scored 17 points and Seattle snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak.

Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is 'safe and healthy'
Collier's double-double leads Lynx past Mystics 97-92
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice

Seattle (5-19) won for the first time in more than a month, dating to a 87-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. The Storm also ended their six-game road losing streak.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (10-14) with 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals. Dana Evans scored 12 points and Alanna Williams and Courtney Williams added 10 points apiece.

LYNX 88, LIBERTY 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Kayla McBride shot 11 for 14 from the field and finished with 26 points, Diamond Miller scored 22 points and Minnesota beat New York in the second of back-to-back games for the teams.

Dorka Juhász scored 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lynx (12-13), who have won three of their last four games and eight of their last 12 after an 0-6 start.

New York (18-6), playing its fourth game in six days, was led by Sabrina Ionescu, who had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Breanna Stewart scored 23 points. Betnijah Laney added 11 points and Jonquel Jones grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports