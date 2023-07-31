Aces avenge their most recent loss, beat Wings 104-91 to improve WNBA’s best record to 23-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points, Chelsea Gray added 27 points and eight assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-91 on Sunday to improve to 23-2.

A’ja Wilson had 22 points and six blocks as the Aces avenged one of their two losses this season. They have won seven games in a row, dating to an 80-78 loss in Dallas on July 8, and 16 of their last 17.

Alysha Clark scored 12 points and tied her career high of four 3-pointers on four attempts.

Dallas (14-11) lost for just the second time since Natasha Howard made two last-second free throws to beat the Aces about three weeks ago.

Teaira McCowan scored a season-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds — eight offensive — for the Wings. Satou Sabally scored 19 points, Howard added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kalani Brown had 10 points.

LIBERTY 87, SPARKS 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 13 boards and New York never trailed against Los Angeles.

Marine Johannes made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points for the Liberty (19-6). Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Courtney Vandersloot scored eight points with nine assists and six rebounds.

New York, which played its seventh game in 12 days, is off to the best 25-game start in franchise history. The Liberty have won five of their last six.

Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, Jordin Canada added 17 and Azurá Stevens 13 for Los Angeles (9-16), which has lost nine of its last 11.

LYNX 87, SUN 83

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla McBride hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Lindsay Allen added 16 points and six assists, and Minnesota beat Connecticut.

Aerial Powers scored 14 points, Jessica Shepard had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Dorka Juhász added 11 points for the Lynx.

Minnesota (13-13) has won three games in a row — including an 88-83 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Friday. Connecticut (18-7), which had its three-game win streak snapped, is a half-game behind New York in the standings.

Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists — her fourth triple-double of the season — for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner scored 31 points and DiJonai Carrington 11.

STORM 85, FEVER 62

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points with eight assists, and Jordan Horston made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 15 points to help Seattle beat Indiana.

Seattle (6-19), which snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak with a 97-74 win Friday over the Chicago Sky, has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Indiana (6-19) has lost four games in a row and 12 of its last 13 to fall into a tie with the Storm for last in the WNBA standings — a half-game behind the Phoenix Mercury.

Loyd made 4 of 6 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the first half and had 15 points and four assists as the Storm took a 47-27 lead into halftime. Indiana went scoreless for six-plus minutes in the second quarter as Seattle scored 15 points to open its biggest lead of the game at 44-19 with 2:32 left in the first half.

DREAM 80, MYSTICS 73

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray tied her career high with 27 points, and Nia Coffey had a season-high 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks to help Atlanta beat Washington.

Gray made 8 of 11 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Rhyne Howard added 11 points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks and Cheyenne Parker also scored 11 for Atlanta (14-11).

Washington (12-13) has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. Regular starters Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) as well as reserve Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) did not play for the Mystics.

Brittney Sykes had 25 points and season-high six steals and Tianna Hawkins added 17 points and 10 rebounds — her second double-double this season — for the Mystics.

SKY 104, MERCURY 85

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Marina Mabrey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and Chicago beat Phoenix.

Courtney Williams made 9 of 13 from the field, scored 19 points and had nine assists and Alanna Smith added 10 points for Chicago (10-15). Robyn Parks, a 31-year-old rookie who went undrafted out of VCU in 2014, hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points — both career highs.

Mabrey and Copper hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 9-0 run that made it 20-8 midway through the first quarter. Phoenix, which led for just 43 seconds, twice trimmed its deficit to six points but got no closer. Williams hit a 3-pointer that made it 64-53 with 8:34 left in the third quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.

Diana Taurasi, who missed the Mercury’s last three games (quad/toe), hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points.

