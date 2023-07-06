FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Sports

Sports on TV for July 8 - 9

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 8

MLB Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. embraces a member of the coaching staff during a workout session the day before the HBCU Swingman Classic during the 2023 All Star Week, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
With Griffey’s help, MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game hoping to create opportunity for Black players
Major League Baseball is opening its All-Star weekend in Seattle with a showcase game for top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix
Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen.
Ricardo Pepi of the United States celebrates after scoring against Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinals soccer match Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
US forward Ricardo Pepi signs for PSV Eindhoven on 5-year deal
United States forward Ricardo Pepi has signed for PSV Eindhoven and will stay in the Dutch league where he impressed last season.
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 6, Southwick, Mass.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Hamilton

CYCLING

6:20 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France

FISHING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: Day 3, Cape May, New Jersey

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

CW: LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, North Augusta, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2025 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2024 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 290 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

ESPN — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoffs: San Diego vs. New England, Grand Final, Bridgeview, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Tournament: England vs. Spain, Championship, Batumi, Georgia

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special

2 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

_____

Sunday, July 9

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, Virginia Beach, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at B.C.

CYCLING

7:05 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

CW: LIV Golf League: Final Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam U-15 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam U-16 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam U-17 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Peach Jam 8th Grade Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Redwoods vs. Chaos, Minneapolis

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Texas at Washington

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (2 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Houston OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLB First-Year Player Draft

MLBN — MLB First-Year Player Draft

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, San Jose, Calif.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Connecticut

_____