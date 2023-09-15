Sports on TV for September 18 - 24
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 18
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest
_____
Tuesday, September 19
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD
_____
Wednesday, September 20
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Tennessee
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at BYU
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Miami
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — English League Championship: Leicester City at Norwich City
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD
_____
Thursday, September 21
AUTO RACING
10:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
1:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Iowa
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, First Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: First Round, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami Central (Fla.) vs. Chaminade Madonna (Fla.)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NY Giants at San Francisco
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Cincinnati
_____
Friday, September 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: TBA
AUTO RACING
10:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — AVP: Championships
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Purdue
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Virginia
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at San Jose St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Second Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Second Round, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Colquitt County (Ga.) vs. Cedar Grove (Ga.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD
_____
Saturday, September 23
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Oklahoma at Cincinnati
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Mississippi at Alabama
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — UCLA at Utah
NBC — Maryland at Michigan St.
4 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
FOX — Oregon St. at Washington St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Iowa at Penn St.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — Ohio St. at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Third Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Final Round, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 299 Main Card: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Dublin
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Brentford FC
_____
Sunday, September 24
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Florida
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
ESPN2 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (Kay-Rod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Denver at Miami, New England at NY Jets, Buffalo at Washington, Indianapolis at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Detroit, New Orleans at Green Bay, LA Chargers at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Carolina at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Kansas City, Dallas at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Sheffield United
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami FC at Orlando City SC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD