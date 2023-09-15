Sports on TV for September 18 - 24

Adv16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 18

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest

_____

Tuesday, September 19

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD

_____

Wednesday, September 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at BYU

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Miami

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — English League Championship: Leicester City at Norwich City

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD

_____

Thursday, September 21

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Iowa

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, First Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: First Round, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami Central (Fla.) vs. Chaminade Madonna (Fla.)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NY Giants at San Francisco

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Cincinnati

_____

Friday, September 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: TBA

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — AVP: Championships

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Purdue

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Virginia

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at San Jose St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at South Florida

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Second Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Second Round, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Colquitt County (Ga.) vs. Cedar Grove (Ga.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD

_____

Saturday, September 23

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Oklahoma at Cincinnati

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Mississippi at Alabama

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — UCLA at Utah

NBC — Maryland at Michigan St.

4 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FOX — Oregon St. at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Third Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Final Round, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 299 Main Card: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Dublin

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Brentford FC

_____

Sunday, September 24

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

ESPN2 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (Kay-Rod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Denver at Miami, New England at NY Jets, Buffalo at Washington, Indianapolis at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Detroit, New Orleans at Green Bay, LA Chargers at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Carolina at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Kansas City, Dallas at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Sheffield United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami FC at Orlando City SC

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: TBD

_____