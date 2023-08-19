Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Sports

Sports on TV for Sunday, August 20

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 20

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

Other news
FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (AP Photo//Michel Euler, File)
Extremist attacks wounded Paris. Here’s why the city turned to the 2024 Olympics to heal
FILE - Brazil's Rebeca Andrade competes in the floor exercise finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
Biles, Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone all look for Olympic encores in Paris
FILE - Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives to the basket while being guarded by Phoenix Mercury forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) during a WNBA basketball game May 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. Recent allegations by Hamby that her coach harassed her for being pregnant have shined a renewed spotlight on one of the biggest challenges that female professional athletes face. The athletes say that pregnant athletes continue to encounter attitudes ranging from ambivalent to outright hostile from leagues, coaches — and even fellow players. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)
Pregnancy and sports a challenging combination for female professional athletes

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Buds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA

FIBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I., United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Fargo, N.D., United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:05 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped)

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

5 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

12 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Washington

5 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota

_____