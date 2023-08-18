Sports on TV for August 19 - 20

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Western

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Ottawa

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool

12 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

5 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

1 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

5 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, August 20

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Buds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA

FIBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:05 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped)

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

5 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

12 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Washington

5 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota

_____