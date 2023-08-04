Sports on TV for August 5 - 6

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton

FISHING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

8 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

IFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Toronto at Boston

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Ross County at Celtic

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

10 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game

_____

Sunday, August 6

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final

TRIATHLON

1 p.m.

CNBC — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

_____