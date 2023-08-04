FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Sports

Sports on TV for August 5 - 6

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton

FISHING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

8 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

IFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Toronto at Boston

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Ross County at Celtic

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand

10 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game

_____

Sunday, August 6

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final

TRIATHLON

1 p.m.

CNBC — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

_____