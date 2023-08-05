This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
Sports

Sports on TV for Sunday, August 6

By The Associated Press
 
Sunday, August 6

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final

TRIATHLON

1 p.m.

CNBC — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

_____