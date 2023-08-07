FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
How hard is it to win the lottery?
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles dominates US Classic
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
“Barbie” hits $1 billion
Sports

Today in Sports - The original U.S. ‘Dream Team’ wins the basketball gold at the Barcelona Olympics

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Aug. 8

1902 — The United States, led by William Larned, beats Britain three matches to two to capture the Davis Cup.

1903 — Britain wins the Davis Cup by beating the United States 4-1.

1936 — At the Berlin Olympics, the United States finishes 1-2-3 in the men’s decathlon. Glenn Morris sets a world record with 7,900 points, followed by Robert Clark and Jack Parker.

Other news
FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (AP Photo//Michel Euler, File)
Extremist attacks wounded Paris. Here’s why the city turned to the 2024 Olympics to heal
FILE - Brazil's Rebeca Andrade competes in the floor exercise finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
Biles, Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone all look for Olympic encores in Paris
FILE - Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives to the basket while being guarded by Phoenix Mercury forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) during a WNBA basketball game May 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. Recent allegations by Hamby that her coach harassed her for being pregnant have shined a renewed spotlight on one of the biggest challenges that female professional athletes face. The athletes say that pregnant athletes continue to encounter attitudes ranging from ambivalent to outright hostile from leagues, coaches — and even fellow players. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)
Pregnancy and sports a challenging combination for female professional athletes

1981 — Shiaway St. Pat, driven by Ray Remmen, wins the first Hambletonian Stakes run at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. in four heats.

1982 — Ray Floyd, who shot a record 63 in the opening round, wins the PGA championship by three shots over Lanny Wadkins.

1984 — Carl Lewis sets the Olympic record in the 200 meters with a 19.80 clocking.

1987 — Mack Lobell, driven by John Campbell, wins the Hambletonian in straight heats with a record-smashing performance. Mack Lobell wins the second heat, and the race, by 6¼ lengths over Napoletano in 1:53 3-5, a fifth of a second off the world all-age trotting record set by Prakas in 1985.

1992 — The Dream Team picks up its gold medal and Carl Lewis anchors a world-record 400-meter relay, winning his eighth gold medal in three Olympics. The U.S. basketball team beats Croatia 117-85, with the 32-point margin of victory the smallest of the Games. In the 400, Mike Marsh, Leroy Burrell, Dennis Mitchell and Lewis set a world record of 37.40 seconds. Steve Lewis anchors another world-record as the Americans won the 1,600 relay by nearly half the length of a football field. The team of Andrew Valmon, Quincy Watts, Michael Johnson and Lewis ran the 1,600 in 2:55.74.

2006 — Roger Goodell is chosen as the NFL’s next commissioner. Favored for months to get the job, he is unanimously elected by the league’s 32 owners on the fifth ballot.

2010 — Los Angeles Sparks forward Tina Thompson scores 23 points to become the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader in a 92-83 loss to the San Antonio Silver Stars. She surpasses Lisa Leslie’s career total of 6,263 points. Thompson is the last of the original WNBA players.

2012 — Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States become the first three-time gold medalists in Olympic beach volleyball history. The duo beat Jennifer Kessy and April Ross 21-16, 21-16 in the all-American final, extending their Olympic winning streak to 21 matches.

2012 — Brittney Reese wins the long jump, becoming the first U.S. woman to win the Olympic long jump since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1988. Caster Semenya makes her Olympic debut three years after being forced to undergo gender tests, finishing second in her 800 heat.

2015 — Katie Ledecky ends her world swimming championships in spectacular style, lowering her own world record by 3.61 seconds in the 800-meter freestyle for her fifth gold medal. The 18-year-old American completes a sweep of the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyles in Kazan, Russia. She was the anchor leg on the victorious 4x200 free relay, too.

2018 — The NCAA Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors adopt a “series of significant policy and legislative changes” as part of an effort to “fundamentally” change the NCAA’s structure. The NCAA changes eligibility rules, allowing top prospects to hire agents in high school and giving college players more leeway to return after declaring for NBA draft.

2021 — USA women’s basketball team wins it’s record extending 7th consecutive Olympic gold medal with 90-75 win over Japan in Tokyo; guards Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each win their 5th straight gold.

2021 — USA Women’s volleyball defeats Brazil in straight sets to win the gold medal. It’s the first olympic gold medal in USA Women’s volleyball history. The win would give the United States 39 gold medals breaking a tie with China on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

_____