Cody Bellinger’s grand slam lifts Cubs over Red Sox 10-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit his eighth career grand slam in a six-run third inning, a day after homering twice, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.

Bellinger connected off James Paxton (5-2) for his 12th homer and Patrick Wisdom added his 15th an inning later, a two-run drive off Tayler Scott.

Marcus Stroman (10-6) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He had been 0-2 in his previous three starts.

YANKEES 6, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth time in four games and reached 1,000 career RBIs by driving in four runs to power New York.

Stanton’s three-run homer in the second capped a five-run inning off Connor Seabold (1-7) that built a 6-1 lead. Stanton, who has 12 homers at Coors Field, drove in the first run with a groundout in the first. He has 16 RBIs in his last 14 games.

Clarke Schmidt (5-6) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings while tying a career high with eight strikeouts. Clay Holmes pitched a one-hit ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

DJ LeMahieu had three hits, including two doubles back at Coors Field.

ORIOLES 6, MARLINS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning as Baltimore rallied to win its seventh straight.

Anthony Santander put Baltimore ahead with an RBI single later in the seventh, and the Orioles still dropped to two games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East after the Rays swept a doubleheader at Kansas City.

The Marlins led 5-4 in the seventh when Henderson sent the first pitch from reliever Huascar Brazoban (3-2) to deep right field for his 14th homer. 0Brazoban allowed hits to four of his five hitters.

Mike Baumann (6-0) won in relief.

Miami’s Luis Arraez had four hits to raise his average to .386, and Marlins outfielders Dane Myers and Jesús Sánchez were able to stay in the game after a scary outfield collision in the first.

WHITE SOX 6, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Burger’s sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits and the White Sox held on in the ninth inning.

Strider (11-3) struck out 10 to reach double digits for the seventh time this season but allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. Strider had won his previous five starts.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in three runs for Atlanta.

Lance Lynn (6-8) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings as Chicago earned its first win in eight games in Atlanta. Kendall Graveman finished for his eighth save in 11 chances, getting Sean Murphy’s game-ending double-play grounder.

PHILLIES 6, PADRES 4, 1st game; PHILLIES 9, PADRES 4, 2nd game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career in the second game, and Philadelphia completed a doubleheader sweep.

Harper connected on a curveball from left-hander Ryan Weathers (1-6), tying the score 1-1 in the fourth inning. It was the fourth homer of the season for Harper, who made his season debut May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The home run was Harper’s first since May 25 at Atlanta. He had gone 166 plate appearances without going deep.

Kyle Schwarber put Philadelphia in front for good with a three-run homer in the bottom half of the fifth.

Johan Rojas had three hits and two RBIs in the second game after making a spectacular catch in the first inning of the opener in his major league debut.

Taijuan Walker (11-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to win the second game.

Schwarber hit a tying home run in the seventh inning of the opener, a 440-foot drive, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth off Tim Hill (1-3).

Manny Machado’s 300th homer had given San Diego a 4-3 lead in the eighth against Matt Strahm (6-3). Craig Kimbrel retired Machado with two on for his 15th save.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 1, 1st game; RAYS 4, ROYALS 2, 2nd game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luke Raley had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay completed a doubleheader sweep.

Jose Siri hit a pair of solo homers as the Rays won the first game to open the second half. AL East-leading Tampa Bay has won three in a row after a season-high, seven-game losing streak and at 60-35 became the first AL team to 60 wins.

Kansas City has lost eight of nine, dropping to 26-67 and falling 41 games under .500. The Royals were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since May 25, 2019, against the New York Yankees.

Dairon Blanco’s RBI grounder in the fifth put the Royals ahead 2-1 in the nightcap. Josh Lowe tied the score with a run-scoring triple in the seventh and Raley singled in the eighth against Carlos Hernández (0-5). Harold Ramírez added a sacrifice fly in the ninth against Dylan Coleman.

Colin Poche (7-2) threw a 1-2-3 seventh. Pete Fairbanks worked around Salvador Perez’s leadoff single in the ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Tyler Glasnow (3-3) gave up six hits and struck out six in the first game.

GIANTS 3, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and San Francisco won its fourth straight.

After LaMonte Wade Jr. walked and Joc Pederson singled with one out against rookie Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2), All-Star closer David Bednar entered and struck out J.D. Davis. Conforto then hit a line drive into right field. Wade scored on a play at the plate, beating right fielder Henry Davis’ throw. Pederson also scored when Pirates catcher Jason Delay threw wildly to second in an unsuccessful bid to get Conforto.

San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski and Pittsburgh’s Henry Davis hit solo homers in the second inning.

Taylor Rogers (5-3) worked a scoreless seventh, and Camilo Doval worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his major-league leading 28th save.

BLUE JAYS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt (9-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings after Kevin Gausman was scratched early because of discomfort in his left side.

Whit Merrifield homered off All-Star starter Zac Gallen and Bo Bichette against Scott McGough, both solo drives. George Springer drove in two runs.

Yimi García got his second save as Toronto moved a season-best 11 games above .500 at 52-41.

Arizona has lost nine of 13.

NATIONALS 7, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th off Jordan Hicks (1-6) as Washington won the completion of a game suspended by rain in the third inning Friday.

Kyle Finnegan (4-3) pitched two innings for the win and Hunter Harvey got his ninth save.

RANGERS 2, GUARDIANS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season and slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks as Texas got its seventh shutout of the season.

Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.

Semien, who entered in a 3-for-36 slide, had two singles, scored a run and added a sacrifice fly.

Cleveland’s Gavin Williams (1-2) allowed both runs, four hits and four walks over five innings. The Guardians were blanked for the ninth time.

TWINS 10, ATHLETICS 7

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Farmer had three hits including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and Minnesota won its second straight.

Michael A. Taylor hit his 11th home run for the Twins and made a catch at the wall in center field to rob pinch-hitter Brent Rooker of extra bases in the sixth.

Ryan Jeffers walked twice, scored three runs and drove in one for Minnesota, which leads the AL Central at 47-46. Farmer homered off Freddy Tarnok (0-1).

Ryan Noda and Seth Brown homered for Oakland, which has lost six straight and is last in the AL West.

Jovani Moran (2-2) retired two batters to win. Jhoan Duran struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth for his 14th save.

DODGERS 5, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mookie Betts went 4 for 4 with a home run and Los Angeles won its sixth straight.

Max Muncy scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning on David Peralta’s RBI grounder. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had a chance to start an inning-ending double play, but his throw to second base forced shortstop Francisco Lindor to make a leaping grab and then find the bag, giving Peralta enough time to beat the relay at first.

Los Angeles added three insurance runs in the ninth, helped by a fielding error by rookie third baseman Brett Baty. J.D. Martinez and Peralta followed with RBI singles off Grant Hartwig.

Brandon Nimmo homered for the Mets, held to three hits one night after mustering just one, en route to their fourth straight loss.

Brusdar Graterol (3-2) worked a hitless seventh for the NL West leaders, who have won 14 of 19. Adam Ottavino (0-4) took the loss.

BREWERS 3, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out Cincinnati for the third straight game.

Playing six straight games against the Reds, Milwaukee has won four of the first five. The Brewers tied the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto for the major league shutouts lead with 10.

Jake Fraley had the Reds’ only hit, a broken-bat infield single with one out in the fourth. Cincinnati (50-43) has managed just seven hits in its last three games, none for extra bases.

Peralta (6-7) won for the first time since May 21. He struck out six and walked two in six innings. Evan Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams followed with an inning each, with Williams getting his 22nd save in 24 chances.

William Contreras homered in the fourth and Owen Miller in the seventh. Andrew Abbott (4-2) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and Miller homered off Buck Farmer.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports