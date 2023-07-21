FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sports

Cody Bellinger goes deep as Chicago Cubs top St. Louis Cardinals 4-3

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer, and the Chicago Cubs stopped St. Louis’ six-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

Bellinger capped Chicago’s four-run third inning with a 400-foot drive to right against Jack Flaherty. Bellinger, a possible trade target ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, is 10 for 20 in his last five games.

All-Star left-hander Justin Steele (10-3) struck out a season-high nine in 6 1/3 innings for Chicago. Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his eighth save.

Flaherty (7-6) was charged with four runs and eight hits and six innings. The right-hander went 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA in his previous four starts.

