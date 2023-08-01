Tuesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Tuesday, August 1
MLB
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
At Auckland, New Zealand
Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m.
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m.
At Adelaide, Australia
China vs. England, 7 a.m.
At Perth, Australia
Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m.