Tuesday’s Time Schedule

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
Sports

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Tuesday, August 1

MLB

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At Auckland, New Zealand

Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m.

At Adelaide, Australia

China vs. England, 7 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m.