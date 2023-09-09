Earthquake strikes Morocco
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Saturday, Sept. 9

MLB

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

MLS

San Jose at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Georgia vs. Ball St., Noon

No. 2 Michigan vs. UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Florida St. vs. Southern Miss., 8:30 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio St. vs. Youngstown St., Noon

No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

No. 7 Penn St. vs. Delaware, Noon

No. 8 Washington vs. Tulsa, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Tennessee vs. Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State, Noon

No. 12 Utah at Baylor, Noon

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 14 LSU vs. Grambling St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Kansas St. vs. Troy, Noon

No. 16 Oregon St. vs. UC Davis, 9 p.m.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Appalachian St., 5:15 p.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma vs. SMU, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 20 Mississippi at No. 24 Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Duke vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Colorado vs. Nebraska, Noon

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 Clemson vs. Charleston Southern, 2:15 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - Horizon Irish Open, Ireland

PGA Champions Tour - Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

LPGA - Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

TENNIS

WTA - US Open, New York

WTA - Open delle Puglie, Bari, Italy

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City

Sunday, Sept. 10

MLB

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

MLS

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - Horizon Irish Open, Ireland

PGA Champions Tour - Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

LPGA - Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

TENNIS

WTA - US Open, New York

WTA - Open delle Puglie, Bari, Italy

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City

INDY CAR - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Calif.