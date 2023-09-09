Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, Sept. 9
MLB
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
MLS
San Jose at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 1 Georgia vs. Ball St., Noon
No. 2 Michigan vs. UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Florida St. vs. Southern Miss., 8:30 p.m.
No. 5 Ohio St. vs. Youngstown St., Noon
No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
No. 7 Penn St. vs. Delaware, Noon
No. 8 Washington vs. Tulsa, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Tennessee vs. Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State, Noon
No. 12 Utah at Baylor, Noon
No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 14 LSU vs. Grambling St., 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Kansas St. vs. Troy, Noon
No. 16 Oregon St. vs. UC Davis, 9 p.m.
No. 17 North Carolina vs. Appalachian St., 5:15 p.m.
No. 18 Oklahoma vs. SMU, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 Mississippi at No. 24 Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
No. 21 Duke vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Colorado vs. Nebraska, Noon
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
No. 25 Clemson vs. Charleston Southern, 2:15 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - Horizon Irish Open, Ireland
PGA Champions Tour - Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis
LPGA - Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati
TENNIS
WTA - US Open, New York
WTA - Open delle Puglie, Bari, Italy
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City
Sunday, Sept. 10
MLB
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
NFL
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
MLS
Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - Horizon Irish Open, Ireland
PGA Champions Tour - Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis
LPGA - Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati
TENNIS
WTA - US Open, New York
WTA - Open delle Puglie, Bari, Italy
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City
INDY CAR - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Calif.