Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, Sept. 10
MLB
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.
NFL
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
MLS
Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - Horizon Irish Open, Ireland
PGA Champions Tour - Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis
LPGA - Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati
TENNIS
WTA - US Open, New York
WTA - Open delle Puglie, Bari, Italy
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City
INDY CAR - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Calif.