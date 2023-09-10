Updates: Morocco earthquake
Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Sunday, Sept. 10

MLB

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

MLS

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - Horizon Irish Open, Ireland

PGA Champions Tour - Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

LPGA - Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati

TENNIS

WTA - US Open, New York

WTA - Open delle Puglie, Bari, Italy

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City

INDY CAR - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Calif.