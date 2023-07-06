Thursday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Thursday, July 6
MLB
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Other news
Prosecutors in Ohio have announced murder charges against a woman in the death of her 16-month-old daughter.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan doubled home Tyler Freeman immediately after Freeman’s RBI double in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the Houston Astros 10-9 on Friday night.
Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.