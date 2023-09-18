Monday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Monday, Sept. 18
NFL
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
MLB
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Texas 8:05, p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.